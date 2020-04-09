Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD four-week-old resistance trendline in focus

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Four-week-old resistance trendline in focus

While extending its previous two-day rise, GBP/USD takes the bids near the intraday high of 1.2400, up 0.11% to the day, as the Asian markets gain momentum on Thursday. Considering the pair’s sustained run-up beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement of March month declines and bullish MACD signals, buyers are likely inching closer towards nearly a month-old falling trend line resistance, at 1.2430 now.

Should there be a clear upside past-1.2430, which is more likely, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2520 and 200-day SMA near 1.2660 will question the bulls. Alternatively, an upward sloping trend line from March 14 and 50% Fibonacci retracement together restrict the pair’s near-term downside around 1.2305/2300.

GBP/USD: Consolidating as COVID-19 remains key driver

GBP/USD is trading at 1.2406 and between 1.2287 and 1.2420, higher on the day by 0.63% has reached a 61.9% Fibonacci retracement level and since moving into consolidation from testing back to the mean reversion point around 1.23 the figure.

The attention has been on the sharp increase in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths over the last 24 hours with 786 new deaths yesterday which was the highest of the outbreak. However, a three-day average of growth in UK deaths of 12.6 per cent is still substantially below the previous three-day growth rate of 22.4 per cent, as noted by analysts at Deutsche Bank while case growth in the UK fell further to 7.0 per cent, with the fewest new cases since last Tuesday.



