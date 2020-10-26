Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD found support at 1.2995 to return to levels beyond 1.3000

GBP/USD attempting to pick up from session lows below 1.3000

The sterling is attempting to trim losses during the North American session on Monday after having retreated to session lows at 1.2995 following a three-day decline from last week’s top at 1.3175. The pair has regained the 1.3000 level although upside moves remain limited.

GBP/USD analysis: Declines within channel

The GBP/USD exchange rate continued to trade downwards within the medium-term ascending channel.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that the currency pair could re-test the lower channel line circa 1.2960 in the short term. If the given channel holds, the pair could reverse north and target the 1.3100 mark.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

AUD/USD bounces with S&P 500 futures, still remains below 0.7150

AUD/USD is back on the bids, heading towards 0.7150 amid a bounce in the S&P 500 futures. Australian dollar’s recovery from last week's lows at 0.7020 has stalled on Monday below 0.7160. All eyes will be on RBA's speakers.

USD/JPY drops in tandem with US dollar, looks to 104.50

The USD/JPY pair extends its retreat below 105.00, tracking the corrective pullback in the US dollar amid a risk reset. The spot rose to its highest level in five days at 105.06 on Monday but erased a large portion of its daily gains during the American trading hours. 

Gold remains below key counter-trendline resistance

Gold is not going down without a fight on the short-term time frames. The broader bias remains in the hands of the bears. Gold is under pressure on the weekly and daily chart, but the 4-hour time frame is proving problematic to the bearish case.

WTI: Recovery remains capped below $39 ahead of API data

WTI attempts a recovery but not out of the woods yet, as sellers continue to lurk around $38.80 levels amid the cautious market mood. Saudi Oil Minister’s comments, USD retreats support oil. Coronavirus data and API crude stockpiles in focus.  

Panic selling can lead to multi-day FX moves

The mood is shifting in the financial markets. With eight days until the US Presidential election, investors are finally growing nervous. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 900 points intraday and typically when there is such an aggressive one day decline, further losses are likely.

