Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD found support at 1.2995 to return to levels beyond 1.3000

GBP/USD attempting to pick up from session lows below 1.3000

The sterling is attempting to trim losses during the North American session on Monday after having retreated to session lows at 1.2995 following a three-day decline from last week’s top at 1.3175. The pair has regained the 1.3000 level although upside moves remain limited.

GBP/USD analysis: Declines within channel

The GBP/USD exchange rate continued to trade downwards within the medium-term ascending channel.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that the currency pair could re-test the lower channel line circa 1.2960 in the short term. If the given channel holds, the pair could reverse north and target the 1.3100 mark.

