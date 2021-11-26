Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD forms foothold at 11-month low, bearish bias stands

GBP/USD Forecast: Decreasing BoE rate hike bets limit pound's upside

After dipping below 1.3300 earlier in the day, GBP/USD has managed to gain traction in the early European session and started to push higher toward mid-1.3300s on heavy selling pressure surrounding the dollar. However, the British pound could have a difficult time preserving its strength with investors reassessing the impact of the new coronavirus variant on the Bank of England's (BoE) policy outlook.

The UK interest rate futures are currently pricing a 55% chance of a 15 basis points BoE rate hike in December, compared to a 75% probability on Thursday. Read more...

Technical analysis: GBP/USD forms foothold at 11-month low, bearish bias stands

GBPUSD buyers have re-emerged around the 1.3300 handle and lower Bollinger band trying to make a comeback, after a one-week drop in the pair, which produced an 11-month low. The bearish simple moving averages (SMAs) are reinforcing the one-month descent from the 1.3800 vicinity.

Currently, the short-term oscillators are suggesting that negative momentum is fading, due to a surge in positive powers. The MACD, some ways below zero, has nudged over its red trigger line, while the RSI is improving off the 30 oversold level. The stochastic oscillator has turned bullish and is promoting additional advances in the pair above the 1.3300 hurdle. Read more...

GBP/USD to see a short-term rebound from the 1.3250 support – SocGen

Cable has drifted below 1.33 on risk-off. Next support is seen at the 1.3250 level. Holding above here, GBP/USD could stage a short-term bounce, economists at Société Générale report.

“GBP/USD is in vicinity to the support of 1.3250 representing weekly Ichimoku cloud. Defending this can result in a short-term rebound.” Read more...