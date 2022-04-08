GBP/USD Forecast: Pound on track to renew multi-month lows
GBP/USD has started to edge lower after having closed the previous day virtually unchanged slightly below 1.3100. The technical outlook shows that the pair's bearish bias stays intact in the near term.
Following Wednesday's Fed-inspired rally, the greenback lost its strength during the first half of the day on Thursday. Hawkish comments from FOMC policymakers, however, allowed the dollar to regain its traction later in the day and didn't allow GBP/USD to rebound. Read more...
GBP/USD Elliott Wave : Forecasting the short term path
In this technical blog we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of GBPUSD. The pair has given us nice trading opportunity recently. We have been selling the rallies at 1.3298-1.3348 area as explained in previous article on GBPUSD. Reasons for calling further weakness in pair are bearish sequences in the cycle from the June 1st 2021 peak. We recommended members to avoid buying and keep selling rallies in 3,7,11 swings when get a chance. In further text we are going to explain the Elliott Wave Forecast. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: A drop below 1.3050 to attract pound bears
GBP/USD has extended its slide into a fifth straight day on Thursday after having failed to reclaim 1.3100. The pair remains bearish in the short term and sellers could take action in case 1.3050 support fails.
The unabated dollar strength is forcing GBP/USD to stay on the back foot this week. Although the British pound stays relatively resilient against the greenback amid the sharp decline witnessed in EUR/GBP, the hawkish Fed policy outlook doesn't allow GBP/USD to gain traction. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses traction, drops below 1.0850
EUR/USD has edged higher during the European trading hours but reversed its direction after coming within a touching distance of 1.0900. The unabated dollar strength on surging US Treasury bond yields weighs on the pair ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD slumps to fresh multi-month lows below 1.3000
GBP/USD has extended its slide on renewed dollar strength in the early American session and touched its weakest level since November 2020 below 1.3000. The US Dollar Index is sitting at its highest level in nearly two years above 100.
Gold climbs toward $1,940 despite rising US yields
Gold continues to trade in the upper half of its weekly range above $1,930 on Friday. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day, the risk-averse market environment is helping the yellow metal find demand.
How Dogecoin price will enter buy zone before 40% breakout
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Gamestop continues to drop following its stock split announcement
NYSE:GME extended its decline on Thursday as the video game retailer and lead meme stock was down by nearly 10% earlier in the session. Shares of GME dropped by 4.24% and closed the trading day at $150.