Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Forecast – No signs of a slowdown as risk flows dominate

GBP/USD outlook: Rises above psychological 1.30 barrier following better than expected UK GDP data
Cable surged through psychological 1.30 barrier on Thursday and hit the highest since mid-April 2022, after receiving fresh boost from better than expected UK May GDP data. UK economy contracted by 0.1% in May, beating expectations for 0.3% contraction, adding to pound’s positive sentiment on further weakening of the US dollar, following below-forecast US June CPI.
Recent break of 200WMA (1.2882) and lift above 1.30 level, generate bullish signals which will be verified on weekly close above these levels and open way for extension through initial barrier at 1.3140 (monthly cloud) top), towards 1.3328 (Fibo 76.4% retracement of 1.4249/1.0348 downtrend). Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: No signs of a slowdown as risk flows dominate
GBP/USD extended its rally and reached its highest level since April 2022 near 1.3050 after having closed the fifth straight day in positive territory on Wednesday. Although the pair remains technically overbought, the risk-positive market environment could delay a downward correction.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the US Dollar's (USD) performance against a basket of six major currencies, lost over 1% on Wednesday and is down nearly 2% so far this week. After the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that inflation in the US, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined sharply to 3% o a yearly basis in June from 4% in May, the USD came under heavy selling pressure. Additionally, the monthly Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose only 0.2% in June, the lower one-month increase since August 2021. Read more...
Pound Sterling prints more gains as Jeremy Hunt assures inflation to return to 2%
The Pound Sterling (GBP) has climbed above the 1.3000 psychological resistance, continuing its five-day winning spell despite the rising burden of higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE) on the United Kingdom’s manufacturing sector. The GBP/USD pair has been filled with an adrenaline rush as the market mood has turned extremely cheerful, and the BoE is expected to continue its policy-tightening spell in spite of building pressure on the economic outlook.
United Kingdom’s Industrial and Manufacturing Production are contracting as firms are avoiding making applications for fresh credit to dodge higher interest obligations. Subdued manufacturing activities and rising jobless claims are meaningful signs of the heavy burden of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Bank of England. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3067
|Today Daily Change
|0.0080
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|1.2987
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2764
|Daily SMA50
|1.2599
|Daily SMA100
|1.2438
|Daily SMA200
|1.2181
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3001
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2904
|Previous Weekly High
|1.285
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2659
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2964
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2941
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2927
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2867
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.283
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3024
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.306
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.312
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1150 amid extended US Dollar sell-off
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.1200, trading close to fresh 2023 highs in the European session amid an extended US dollar weakness across the board. The Greenback remains undermined by dovish Fed expectations following softer US CPI data. ECB Minutes, US PPI data eyed.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3050 on renewed USD selling
GBP/USD is jumping above 1.3050, regaining the upside traction in European trading. Renewed US Dollar selling is fuelling the GBP/USD advance, as investors look past the mixed UK GDP and Industrial Production data. Focus shifts to US PPI and Fedspeak.
Gold faces delicate barricades around $1,960, upside remains favored, US PPI eyed
Gold price has faced fragile barricades while attempting to surpass the immediate resistance of $1,960.00 in the late Asian session. The precious metal has is expected to resume its upside journey as inflationary pressures in the US have softened dramatically.
Solana price eyes 15% nosedive after recent development in FTX bankruptcy case
Solana price has been on an uptrend for nearly a month, clocking in nearly 65% in gains. While the ascent is impressive, SOL holders need to be aware of a sudden shift in trend due to declining momentum.
Are we there yet?
The CPI surprise will not keep the Fed from hiking rates this month, but further hikes look less likely. Today's PPI may give markets another excuse to trade the easing inflation narrative, with front-end-led steepening sending end-of-cycle vibes.