Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Forecast – No signs of a slowdown as risk flows dominate

GBP/USD outlook: Rises above psychological 1.30 barrier following better than expected UK GDP data

Cable surged through psychological 1.30 barrier on Thursday and hit the highest since mid-April 2022, after receiving fresh boost from better than expected UK May GDP data. UK economy contracted by 0.1% in May, beating expectations for 0.3% contraction, adding to pound’s positive sentiment on further weakening of the US dollar, following below-forecast US June CPI.

Recent break of 200WMA (1.2882) and lift above 1.30 level, generate bullish signals which will be verified on weekly close above these levels and open way for extension through initial barrier at 1.3140 (monthly cloud) top), towards 1.3328 (Fibo 76.4% retracement of 1.4249/1.0348 downtrend). Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD Forecast: No signs of a slowdown as risk flows dominate

GBP/USD extended its rally and reached its highest level since April 2022 near 1.3050 after having closed the fifth straight day in positive territory on Wednesday. Although the pair remains technically overbought, the risk-positive market environment could delay a downward correction.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the US Dollar's (USD) performance against a basket of six major currencies, lost over 1% on Wednesday and is down nearly 2% so far this week. After the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that inflation in the US, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined sharply to 3% o a yearly basis in June from 4% in May, the USD came under heavy selling pressure. Additionally, the monthly Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose only 0.2% in June, the lower one-month increase since August 2021. Read more...

GBPUSD

Pound Sterling prints more gains as Jeremy Hunt assures inflation to return to 2%

The Pound Sterling (GBP) has climbed above the 1.3000 psychological resistance, continuing its five-day winning spell despite the rising burden of higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE) on the United Kingdom’s manufacturing sector. The GBP/USD pair has been filled with an adrenaline rush as the market mood has turned extremely cheerful, and the BoE is expected to continue its policy-tightening spell in spite of building pressure on the economic outlook.

United Kingdom’s Industrial and Manufacturing Production are contracting as firms are avoiding making applications for fresh credit to dodge higher interest obligations. Subdued manufacturing activities and rising jobless claims are meaningful signs of the heavy burden of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Bank of England. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3067
Today Daily Change 0.0080
Today Daily Change % 0.62
Today daily open 1.2987
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2764
Daily SMA50 1.2599
Daily SMA100 1.2438
Daily SMA200 1.2181
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3001
Previous Daily Low 1.2904
Previous Weekly High 1.285
Previous Weekly Low 1.2659
Previous Monthly High 1.2848
Previous Monthly Low 1.2369
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2964
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2941
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2927
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2867
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.283
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3024
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.306
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.312

 

EUR/USD advances above 1.1150 amid extended US Dollar sell-off

EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.1200, trading close to fresh 2023 highs in the European session amid an extended US dollar weakness across the board. The Greenback remains undermined by dovish Fed expectations following softer US CPI data. ECB Minutes, US PPI data eyed. 

GBP/USD jumps above 1.3050 on renewed USD selling

GBP/USD is jumping above 1.3050, regaining the upside traction in European trading. Renewed US Dollar selling is fuelling the GBP/USD advance, as investors look past the mixed UK GDP and Industrial Production data. Focus shifts to US PPI and Fedspeak. 

Gold faces delicate barricades around $1,960, upside remains favored, US PPI eyed

Gold price has faced fragile barricades while attempting to surpass the immediate resistance of $1,960.00 in the late Asian session. The precious metal has is expected to resume its upside journey as inflationary pressures in the US have softened dramatically.

Solana price eyes 15% nosedive after recent development in FTX bankruptcy case

Solana price has been on an uptrend for nearly a month, clocking in nearly 65% in gains. While the ascent is impressive, SOL holders need to be aware of a sudden shift in trend due to declining momentum.

Are we there yet?

The CPI surprise will not keep the Fed from hiking rates this month, but further hikes look less likely. Today's PPI may give markets another excuse to trade the easing inflation narrative, with front-end-led steepening sending end-of-cycle vibes.

