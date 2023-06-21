Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD fluctuates in volatile session on UK CPI data

GBP/USD fluctuates in volatile session on UK CPI data, BoE’s decision in focus
Pound Sterling remains well supported as hawkish central bank bets soar
GBP/USD whipsaws around 1.2800 as UK inflation favors BoE hawks, focus on Fed Chair Powell
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2774
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2765
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.253
|Daily SMA50
|1.2507
|Daily SMA100
|1.2333
|Daily SMA200
|1.2057
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2807
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2714
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2848
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2487
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2749
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2771
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2717
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2669
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2624
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.281
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2855
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2903
