Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD fluctuates in volatile session on UK CPI data

GBP/USD fluctuates in volatile session on UK CPI data, BoE’s decision in focus

GBP/USD recovered some ground following the release of inflation data in the United Kingdom (UK), which initially underpinned the GBP/USD. Nevertheless, it reversed its gains, as investors doubted the Bank of England (BoE) could tame inflation without damaging the economy. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2773, above its opening price after hitting a daily low of 1.2689. Read More...
Pound Sterling remains well supported as hawkish central bank bets soar

The Pound Sterling (GBP) has defended the 1.2700 support comfortably as investors are confident that the United Kingdom central bank could announce a fat interest rate hike. The GBP/USD pair has stabilized after a V-shape recovery as surprisingly higher inflationary pressures in Britain have propelled the need for bulky hikes in the interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE). However, it will eventually hurt the economic prospects of the economy. Read More...
 

GBP/USD whipsaws around 1.2800 as UK inflation favors BoE hawks, focus on Fed Chair Powell

GBP/USD jumps 60 pips to pierce 1.2800 before retreating to 1.2760 as market players reassess the UK inflation data heading into Wednesday’s London open. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2774
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.2765
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.253
Daily SMA50 1.2507
Daily SMA100 1.2333
Daily SMA200 1.2057
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2807
Previous Daily Low 1.2714
Previous Weekly High 1.2848
Previous Weekly Low 1.2487
Previous Monthly High 1.268
Previous Monthly Low 1.2308
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2749
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2771
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2717
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2669
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2624
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.281
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2855
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2903

 

 

 
