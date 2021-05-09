Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD flirts with three-week high near 1.4000 as Scottish elections

GBP/USD flirts with three-week high near 1.4000 as Scottish elections, Brexit test buyers
GBP/USD seesaws around the multi-day high near 1.4000, flashed on Friday, amid the early Friday morning in Asia. In doing so, the cable pays a little heed to the weekend news suggesting more challenges to UK PM Boris Johnson, due to Scottish election results as well as the recently agreed post-Brexit trade deals.
Scottish National Party (SNP) marked a historic fourth win Holyrood on Saturday and helped Scotland’s First Minister to tell UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson that the second independence referendum is “a matter of when not if”.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4033
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|1.3982
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3877
|Daily SMA50
|1.3858
|Daily SMA100
|1.3784
|Daily SMA200
|1.345
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4006
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3889
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4006
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3801
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3961
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3934
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3912
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3843
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3796
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4029
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4075
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4145
GBP/USD Forecast: Scottish election’s result may take its toll on pound
The British Pound took advantage of the broad dollar’s weakness, and GBP/USD surged to 1.4005, retreating just modestly ahead of the close to settle around 1.3990. By the end of the week, it was all about the poor outcome of the US employment report, which triggered a dollar’s sell-off in benefit of its high-yielding rivals. The market set aside the factors that lately limit the pound’s strength, which may return to take their toll at the weekly opening.
EUR/USD: Demand for high-yielding assets likely to continue
The EUR/USD pair reached1.2171 last Friday, its highest since March 1, closing the week a few pips below such a high. Wall Street reached all-time highs, while US government bond yields plunged. EUR/USD is overbought but still has room to extend its advance.
