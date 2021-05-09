Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD flirts with three-week high near 1.4000 as Scottish elections

GBP/USD flirts with three-week high near 1.4000 as Scottish elections, Brexit test buyers

GBP/USD seesaws around the multi-day high near 1.4000, flashed on Friday, amid the early Friday morning in Asia. In doing so, the cable pays a little heed to the weekend news suggesting more challenges to UK PM Boris Johnson, due to Scottish election results as well as the recently agreed post-Brexit trade deals.

Scottish National Party (SNP) marked a historic fourth win Holyrood on Saturday and helped Scotland’s First Minister to tell UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson that the second independence referendum is “a matter of when not if”.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.4033 Today Daily Change 0.0051 Today Daily Change % 0.36 Today daily open 1.3982 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3877 Daily SMA50 1.3858 Daily SMA100 1.3784 Daily SMA200 1.345 Levels Previous Daily High 1.4006 Previous Daily Low 1.3889 Previous Weekly High 1.4006 Previous Weekly Low 1.3801 Previous Monthly High 1.4009 Previous Monthly Low 1.3669 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3961 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3934 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3912 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3843 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3796 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4029 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4075 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4145

GBP/USD Forecast: Scottish election’s result may take its toll on pound

The British Pound took advantage of the broad dollar’s weakness, and GBP/USD surged to 1.4005, retreating just modestly ahead of the close to settle around 1.3990. By the end of the week, it was all about the poor outcome of the US employment report, which triggered a dollar’s sell-off in benefit of its high-yielding rivals. The market set aside the factors that lately limit the pound’s strength, which may return to take their toll at the weekly opening.

Read More ...