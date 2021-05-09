Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD flirts with three-week high near 1.4000 as Scottish elections

GBP/USD flirts with three-week high near 1.4000 as Scottish elections, Brexit test buyers

GBP/USD seesaws around the multi-day high near 1.4000, flashed on Friday, amid the early Friday morning in Asia. In doing so, the cable pays a little heed to the weekend news suggesting more challenges to UK PM Boris Johnson, due to Scottish election results as well as the recently agreed post-Brexit trade deals.

Scottish National Party (SNP) marked a historic fourth win Holyrood on Saturday and helped Scotland’s First Minister to tell UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson that the second independence referendum is “a matter of when not if”.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4033
Today Daily Change 0.0051
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 1.3982
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3877
Daily SMA50 1.3858
Daily SMA100 1.3784
Daily SMA200 1.345
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4006
Previous Daily Low 1.3889
Previous Weekly High 1.4006
Previous Weekly Low 1.3801
Previous Monthly High 1.4009
Previous Monthly Low 1.3669
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3961
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3934
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3912
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3843
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3796
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4029
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4075
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4145

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Scottish election’s result may take its toll on pound

The British Pound took advantage of the broad dollar’s weakness, and GBP/USD  surged to 1.4005, retreating just modestly ahead of the close to settle around 1.3990. By the end of the week, it was all about the poor outcome of the US employment report, which triggered a dollar’s sell-off in benefit of its high-yielding rivals. The market set aside the factors that lately limit the pound’s strength, which may return to take their toll at the weekly opening.

