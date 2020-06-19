Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD flirts with multi-week lows, just above 1.2400 mark

GBP/USD Forecast: Failure to recapture critical support pointing to further losses after BOE blow

Dead cat bounce – that familiar pattern where a financial asset picks up from the floor but does not go very far – best describes the cable's behavior. It also resonates with UK Retail Sales figures for May, which showed a leap of 12% – nearly double the expectations – but still down over 13% yearly.

The economy is rebounding but may still stabilize at lower levels – a phenomenon seen also in the US. Initial jobless claims stopped their decline and stabilized at 1.5 million last week while continuing claims consolidated around 20 million according to data for the previous seven days.

GBP/USD flirts with multi-week lows, just above 1.2400 mark

GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains, just below mid-1.2400s post-UK data

