Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD flirts with multi-week lows, just above 1.2400 mark

GBP/USD Forecast: Failure to recapture critical support pointing to further losses after BOE blow
Dead cat bounce – that familiar pattern where a financial asset picks up from the floor but does not go very far – best describes the cable's behavior. It also resonates with UK Retail Sales figures for May, which showed a leap of 12% – nearly double the expectations – but still down over 13% yearly.
The economy is rebounding but may still stabilize at lower levels – a phenomenon seen also in the US. Initial jobless claims stopped their decline and stabilized at 1.5 million last week while continuing claims consolidated around 20 million according to data for the previous seven days. Read More...
GBP/USD flirts with multi-week lows, just above 1.2400 mark
The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.2455 region and has now dropped to the lower end of its daily trading range.
The pair managed to gain some positive traction during the early part of the trading activity on the last day of the week and got an additional boost following the release of stronger-than-expected UK retail sales data. The uptick lacked any strong bullish conviction and quickly ran out of the steam, with bears now awaiting a sustained break below the 1.2400 round-figure mark. Read More...
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains, just below mid-1.2400s post-UK data
The GBP/USD pair held on to its modest recovery gains, jut below mid-1.2400s and had a rather muted reaction to the latest UK macro data.
The pair managed to find decent support near the 1.2400 round-figure mark and staged a goodish intraday recovery from three-week lows. A modest uptick in the Asian stock markets undermined the US dollar's relative safe-haven status. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that assisted the GBP/USD pair to regain some positive traction on the last trading day of the week. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.242
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2424
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.25
|Daily SMA50
|1.2427
|Daily SMA100
|1.2519
|Daily SMA200
|1.2693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2567
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2402
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2813
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2474
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2465
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2504
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2362
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2299
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2196
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2527
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2693
