Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD flirts with daily low

GBP/USD strong valley trade at the historical level

GBP/USD has reached an important zone where the price could bounce. We can see the bullish advance at the bottom. One of the biggest advantages of Forex trading is that the price repeats itself. We need to align the historical perspective with the now-moment perspective. At this point the move up is imminent and you can see that my long position is already in profit. The first target is M H3 camarilla resistance 1.3435 but it could also be a 1.3353 order block. Move above 1.3435 will target 1.3573 and 1.3625 respectively. Read more...

GBP/USD flirts with daily low, around 1.3225-20 region amid renewed USD buying interest

The GBP/USD pair remained depressed through the early part of the European session and was last seen hovering near the daily low, around the 1.3225 regions.

The pair struggled to capitalize on last week's goodish recovery move from a one-year low, around the 1.3060 area and opened with a modest bearish gap on Monday. The British pound was undermined by news that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson could impose additional COVID-19 restrictions. Last week, Johnson advised people to work from home and mandated the use of vaccine passports in large venues. Read more...

GBP/USD seen trading lower at 1.30 on a six-month view – Rabobank

The pound has not been trading well. The drop in expectations for a December Bank of England’s rate hike partly explains some of the recent softness but headwinds to UK growth and a lack of reassurances about the post-Brexit economic outlook are also likely contributing factors. Subsequently, economists at Rabobank have revised down their 2022 GBP forecasts. Read more...