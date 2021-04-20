Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD flirts with 1.4000 as the dollar enters a sell-off spiral

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes monthly top, inches closer to 1.4000 ahead of UK employment data

GBP/USD takes the bids to refresh the highest level in a month around 1.3994, up 0.06% intraday, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable rises for the seventh consecutive day, needless to mention the previous day’s heaviest run-up in over three months.

GBP/USD Forecast: bulls poised to challenge the 1.4000 mark

The British Pound was among the best performers this Monday, soaring against the greenback to 1.3992, its highest in over a month. The GBP/USD pair maintained its strength as the dollar’s sell-off coupled with a successful vaccination campaign in the UK. In the absence of macroeconomic news, investors focus on covid-related updates, which showed that the kingdom continues progressing toward some form of normality after giving at least one shot to over 49% of the population.

