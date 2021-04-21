Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD flirts bears stepping in at the psychological 1.4000 area

GBP/USD bears set on a 38.2% Fibo 1.3880 target
Despite the better than expected labour market data and anticipation of more solid data outcomes on a busy week ahead of the UK calendar, the pound is falling. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is close to 0.4% lower on the day after sliding from 1.4008 to a low of 1.3929.
Stronger data on Tuesday reflected the reopening of the UK economy with the February Unemployment dropping a decimal point to 4.9% vs. 5.0% consensus, while the 3-month Employment Change was -73k vs. -150k expected.
GBP/USD Forecast: Decreased buying interest hints further near-term slides
The GBP/USD pair extended its rally to 1.4008 but was unable to hold on to gains and fell to 1.3925 on the back of a dismal market’s mood. UK employment-related data gave a temporal boost to the pound at the beginning of the European session, as the March Claimant Count Change came in at 10.1K, much better than the expected 24.5K. The ILO unemployment rate for the three months to February printed at 4.9%, improving from 5% in the previous month and beating the expected 5.1%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Looks set to revisit sub-1.2000 area
EUR/USD battles the previous day’s pullback from seven-week high. Downside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, MACD conditions favor further selling. Horizontal area from early March, two-week-old rising support line will test the bears.
GBP/USD keeps pullback from one-month top around mid-1.3900s ahead of UK CPI
GBP/USD takes a U-turn from intraday top after snapping a six-day uptrend the previous day. US dollar recovery, backed by covid woes, superseded upbeat UK jobs report. British inflation figures, risk catalysts should be followed for fresh impulse.
EUR/USD: Looks set to revisit sub-1.2000 area
EUR/USD battles the previous day’s pullback from seven-week high. Downside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, MACD conditions favor further selling. Horizontal area from early March, two-week-old rising support line will test the bears.
Bitcoin remains in a strong bullish rally according to history
Bitcoin price has seen a correction but remains in a bull rally according to previous trends. BTC could continue dropping in the short term. The cryptocurrency market has shifted its momentum toward the bears.
Canada: Why this month’s rate decision is so tricky
This month’s Bank of Canada monetary policy announcement is a tricky one. On one hand, economic data has been very good. Job growth is strong, consumer spending is improving, the housing market is on fire with homes selling far above ...