Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD flirts bears stepping in at the psychological 1.4000 area

GBP/USD bears set on a 38.2% Fibo 1.3880 target

Despite the better than expected labour market data and anticipation of more solid data outcomes on a busy week ahead of the UK calendar, the pound is falling. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is close to 0.4% lower on the day after sliding from 1.4008 to a low of 1.3929.

Stronger data on Tuesday reflected the reopening of the UK economy with the February Unemployment dropping a decimal point to 4.9% vs. 5.0% consensus, while the 3-month Employment Change was -73k vs. -150k expected.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Decreased buying interest hints further near-term slides

The GBP/USD pair extended its rally to 1.4008 but was unable to hold on to gains and fell to 1.3925 on the back of a dismal market’s mood. UK employment-related data gave a temporal boost to the pound at the beginning of the European session, as the March Claimant Count Change came in at 10.1K, much better than the expected 24.5K. The ILO unemployment rate for the three months to February printed at 4.9%, improving from 5% in the previous month and beating the expected 5.1%.

Read More ...