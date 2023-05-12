Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD flat as UK GDP a mixed bag

Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could extend rebound in case 1.2520 stays intact

GBP/USD has managed to shake off the bearish pressure early Friday and erased a small portion of Thursday's losses. In case 1.2520 stays intact as support and the risk mood continues to improve, the pair could extend its rebound into the weekend.

On Thursday, the Bank of England raised its policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.5% as expected. Although the BoE repeated in its statement that further tightening of policy would be required if price pressures proved to be persistent, none of the policymakers voted for a bigger, 50 bps, rate increase. Read more ...

GBP/USD flat as UK GDP a mixed bag

GBP/USD is trading at 1.2517 in Europe, almost unchanged. In the UK, GDP declined by 0.3% in March m/m, below the 0.1% estimate and the February reading of 0.0%. Still, the economy managed to gain 0.1% in the first quarter, unchanged from Q4 2022 and matching the estimate.

There was no surprise as the Bank of England raised rates by 25 basis points, bringing the cash rate to 4.50%, its highest since 2008. This marked the twelfth consecutive hike in the current rate-tightening cycle, underscoring the BoE’s pledge to curb hot inflation. Governor Bailey said after the rate announcement that Bank would “stay the course to make sure that inflation falls all the way back to the 2% target”. Read more ...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Clings to gains above 1.2500, ascending channel support holds the key

The GBP/USD pair attracts some buying near the 1.2500 psychological mark, which coincides with the lower end of a short-term ascending trend line extending from early April and recovers a part of the previous day's slump to over a one-week low. The pair sticks to its mildly positive tone, around the 1.2525-1.2530 region through the first half of the European session and for now, seems to have stalled a pullback from its highest level since April 2022 touched on Wednesday.

The US Dollar (USD) struggles to gain any meaningful traction and is seen consolidating the previous day's strong move up, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor lending some support to the GBP/USD pair. The upside, however, remains capped in the wake of the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey's less hawkish remarks on Thursday, indicating the possibility of a sharp fall in UK inflation. Read more ...