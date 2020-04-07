Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD - Five reasons to put the pound in ICU

GBP/USD bounces at HFT buy zones and rallies to light HFT sell zone!
We are analyzing Fx High-Frequency Trading algorithms and note that the GBPUSD currency pair has been very active during this Tuesday morning in Europe.
Earlier in the overnight session, the pair dipped down and tested the light HFT buying pressure zone - noted at 1.2184 and below. The bearish attempt was quickly rejected here, and GBPUSD bounced strongly.
The price is now pushing through the light HFT selling pressure zone to the upside, which is noted at 1.2302 and above. While this means that more sellers are likely to enter the market now, the high volatility in today's session suggests its possible that GBPUSD may record larger trading ranges. Read more...
GBP/USD: Five reasons to put the pound in ICU
GBP/USD has been moving higher amid dollar weakness, amid concerns for PM Johnson. Various aspects of the leadership crisis may send sterling down again, FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam briefs.
Key quotes
“The most recent reports have suggested that Johnson is receiving oxygen but is not on a ventilator. Hopefully, Tuesday's information is more reliable than Monday's. Nevertheless, being in intensive care is worrying enough.”
“Any other leader would have less clout and would need to win over the trust of other ministers and civil servants while the country and the world are battling the coronavirus crisis.”
“Contrary to several countries on the continent, the UK's peak may still be ahead.” Read more...
GBP/USD extends strong intraday recovery, refreshes session tops around mid-1.2300s
The selling bias around the greenback picked up pace in the last hour and lifted the GBP/USD pair to fresh session tops, around mid-1.2300s.
Following an early fall to 1-1/2 week lows, the pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround and rallied nearly 200 pips from an intraday low level of 1.2164 amid some heavy US dollar long-unwinding trade.
The latest optimism over a slowdown in the number of new coronavirus cases in the United States, Italy and Spain led to some follow-through rally in the equity markets for the second straight session.
The risk-on mood eventually weighed heavily on the greenback's perceived safe-haven status and was seen as one of the key factors driving the pair higher through the early European session on Tuesday.
As investors took cues for signs of a peak in the coronavirus pandemic, the GBP bulls seemed rather unaffected by the fact that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care overnight.
Meanwhile, the UK Cabinet minister Michael Gove was out with some comments in the last hour and said that any decision on lifting lockdown, containment measures may be a bit too soon for the UK to consider. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slips beneath 0.6150 as S&P cuts Australia outlook
AUD/USD declines after S&P cuts Australian credit outlook, holds rating stable at AAA. The shift in risk-tone adds burden onto the Aussie pair. Second-tier housing data awaited, pandemic headlines will be important.
USD/JPY sellers look for fresh direction below 109.00
Despite staying under pressure around 108.75, following the first in four-day declines, USD/JPY struggles for a firm direction amid the early Asian morning on Wednesday. Japan Machinery Orders, Eco Watchers Survey may offer immediate direction.
Gold: Drops from four-week-old rising trendline to sub-$1,650 zone
Gold prices take a U-turn from the near-term resistance trend line, stretched from March 12, while declining to $1,648 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. An upside break of resistance trend line could question March high beyond $1,700.
WTI pays a little heed to API inventory build, regains $24
WTI bounces off $23.95 to currently around $24.40, as per NYMEX, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold ignores a huge build in inventories as suggested by the private industry data provider the API.
Coronavirus figures: Why traders should ignore Mondays and Tuesdays, focus on other stats
Figures on Mondays tend to show a drop in cases and deaths in various places in the world. such as Spain, and New York's figures all provide hope, contributing to a massive stock market rally on Monday, April 6.