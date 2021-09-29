Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Five reasons for the pound's plunge, why there is no end in sight

Powell testified before Congress and again noted that inflation went higher as expected which makes you think they may tapper soon, but then you have employment issues where the goal is still not met. So, we think that key will be again to observe the jobs numbers, but not this Friday Oct 1st. US NFP are on Oct 08. We have seen a sharp break down on GBP yesterday, a move that may try to stabilize today during the BOE Bailey speech. Technically cable is in a downtrend with room for more weakness while pair trades below 1.3655. Read more...

GBP/USD has dropped to the lowest since January amid higher US yields. No Time To Die – the title of the new James Bond movie is relevant for Brexit, which tends to come out from the woodwork in the worst moment. Issues related to Britain's exit from the EU have been the latest to hit GBP/USD, joining a long list that is likely to continue pushing the pair lower. Here are five reasons for the downfall

GBP/USD pressured by US dollar strength mid-week into demand area. GBP/USD bulls look for bullish structure to target a reversion. GBP/USD bulls moving in as the US dollar's bid slows down into the end of the North American session. The price is now testing a demand area and the following illustrates prospects of an upside correction opportunity. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.