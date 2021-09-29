Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD five factors to continue pushing the cable lower

GBP/USD trades south following Britain's gas crisis
Powell testified before Congress and again noted that inflation went higher as expected which makes you think they may tapper soon, but then you have employment issues where the goal is still not met. So, we think that key will be again to observe the jobs numbers, but not this Friday Oct 1st. US NFP are on Oct 08. We have seen a sharp break down on GBP yesterday, a move that may try to stabilize today during the BOE Bailey speech. Technically cable is in a downtrend with room for more weakness while pair trades below 1.3655. Read more...
GBP/USD: Five factors to continue pushing the cable lower
GBP/USD has dropped to the lowest since January amid higher US yields. Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, lays out five reasons for the pound's plunge and explains why there is no end in sight.
“It took markets a few days to react, but the Federal Reserve's signal of tapering its bond-buying scheme has triggered a sell-off in bonds. The result is higher returns on American debt, pushing the dollar higher.” Read more...
GBP/USD to suffer further weakness to 1.3189/35 – Credit Suisse
GBP/USD has suffered an aggressive collapse. Economists at Credit Suisse expect the cable to move lower with next support seen at 1.3451/35 and eventually a more important cluster of supports at 1.3189/35.
“We look for the trend to stay directly lower and look for a quick break of potential trend support from March at 1.3520/05 for a fall to the ‘neckline’ to the 2019/2020 base at 1.3451/35.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3483
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|1.3538
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3758
|Daily SMA50
|1.3787
|Daily SMA100
|1.389
|Daily SMA200
|1.3844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3718
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3521
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3752
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.361
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3596
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3642
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3467
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3395
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.327
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3663
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3789
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.386
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes below 1.1650 on massive dollar demand
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1650, the lowest since November 2020. The dollar is surging alongside an increase in US yields related to upcoming Fed tapering. The greenback is also benefiting from safe-haven flows. Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde are set to speak.
GBP/USD plummets under 1.35 on higher US yields, UK energy crisis
GBP/USD has hit a new low under 1.3450, crashing under the might of the dollar, which is riding on the Fed's tapering, US debt ceiling concerns and China's energy issues. Brexit-related worries are weighing on sterling. BOE Governor Bailey is set to speak.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable while below strong $1750 cap
The stabilization in the US bond markets seems to have helped gold price staged a tepid recovery, with the 10-year Treasury yields reversing to 1.50% levels.
Ripple board member throws shade on Bitcoin as XRP price prepares to reclaim $1
XRP price failed to sustain its gains obtained on September 22, resulting in a retracement to a stable support floor. While an uptrend appears to be on its way, Ripple will encounter a psychological level acting as resistance.
Why is Apple stock falling?
Apple stock (AAPL) took the rise in bond yields poorly on Monday as tech stocks and the Nasdaq suffered disproportionally. The Nasdaq closed as the worst performing index of the day down 0.81%, while the Dow was actually positive.