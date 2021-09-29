Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD five factors to continue pushing the cable lower

GBP/USD trades south following Britain's gas crisis

Powell testified before Congress and again noted that inflation went higher as expected which makes you think they may tapper soon, but then you have employment issues where the goal is still not met. So, we think that key will be again to observe the jobs numbers, but not this Friday Oct 1st. US NFP are on Oct 08. We have seen a sharp break down on GBP yesterday, a move that may try to stabilize today during the BOE Bailey speech. Technically cable is in a downtrend with room for more weakness while pair trades below 1.3655. Read more...

GBP/USD: Five factors to continue pushing the cable lower

GBP/USD has dropped to the lowest since January amid higher US yields. Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, lays out five reasons for the pound's plunge and explains why there is no end in sight.

“It took markets a few days to react, but the Federal Reserve's signal of tapering its bond-buying scheme has triggered a sell-off in bonds. The result is higher returns on American debt, pushing the dollar higher.” Read more...

GBP/USD to suffer further weakness to 1.3189/35 – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD has suffered an aggressive collapse. Economists at Credit Suisse expect the cable to move lower with next support seen at 1.3451/35 and eventually a more important cluster of supports at 1.3189/35.

“We look for the trend to stay directly lower and look for a quick break of potential trend support from March at 1.3520/05 for a fall to the ‘neckline’ to the 2019/2020 base at 1.3451/35.” Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.3483
Today Daily Change -0.0055
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 1.3538
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3758
Daily SMA50 1.3787
Daily SMA100 1.389
Daily SMA200 1.3844
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3718
Previous Daily Low 1.3521
Previous Weekly High 1.3752
Previous Weekly Low 1.361
Previous Monthly High 1.3958
Previous Monthly Low 1.3602
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3596
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3642
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3467
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3395
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.327
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3663
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3789
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.386

 

