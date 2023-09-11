Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD firm above 1.2500 amid hawkish BoE comments, UK jobs data eyed

GBP/USD firm above 1.2500 amid hawkish BoE comments, UK jobs data eyed

The Pound Sterling (GBP) posts modest gains versus the US Dollar (USD) late on Monday’s North American session after seesawing in an 80-pip range, though it stays afloat above the 1.2500 figure. The GBP/USD is trading at 1.2510, gains 0.37%. Read More...

Pound Sterling extends recovery as market mood remains cheerful

The Pound Sterling (GBP) rebounds strongly as bearish market sentiment eases, while the broader bias is still vulnerable. The GBP/USD pair recovers swiftly ahead of the United Kingdom’s Employment report for July, which will demonstrate current labor market conditions. Investors will keenly focus on wage growth momentum, which has remained a major trigger for keeping inflationary pressure extremely stubborn. Read More...
 

GBP/USD surges past 1.2500, recovers further from multi-month low amid notable USD supply

The GBP/USD pair attracts some dip-buying after filling the weekly bearish gap during the Asian session on Monday and climbs further beyond the 1.2500 psychological mark, hitting a fresh daily top in the last hour. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.2520-1.2525 area, up nearly 0.50% for the day, and for now, seem to have snapped a four-day losing streak, though any meaningful recovery from a three-month low touched last Thursday still seems elusive. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2513
Today Daily Change 0.0047
Today Daily Change % 0.38
Today daily open 1.2466
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2643
Daily SMA50 1.2761
Daily SMA100 1.2655
Daily SMA200 1.2427
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2514
Previous Daily Low 1.2451
Previous Weekly High 1.2643
Previous Weekly Low 1.2446
Previous Monthly High 1.2841
Previous Monthly Low 1.2548
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2475
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.249
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.244
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2414
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2377
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2503
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.254
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2566

 

 

 
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

EUR/USD holds to gains around 1.0750 Premium

EUR/USD holds to gains around 1.0750

EUR/USD gained over 50 pips on Monday, the best performance since late August. The pair peaked at 1.0759 and is hovering around 1.0750, holding onto recent gains. A weaker US Dollar drove the move. The DXY posted a daily loss after rising for eight consecutive days.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.2500

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.2500

Boosted by a weaker US Dollar and growing risk appetite, GBP/USD climbed to new four-day highs above 1.2540 before retracing to around the 1.2510 level. The upcoming release of UK employment data is scheduled for Tuesday, while UK GDP data and US CPI figures are expected on Wednesday.

GBP/USD News

Gold battles to retain gains above $1,920 Premium

Gold battles to retain gains above $1,920

Gold price is up on Monday as demand for the US Dollar fade into the background in a risk-on environment. XAU/USD traded as high as $1,930.70 a troy ounce, now changing hands at $1,924 as the initial optimism eased throughout the day.

Gold News

Bitcoin adds 265k new users in 24 hours as G20 closes in on crypto regulation standardization

Bitcoin adds 265k new users in 24 hours as G20 closes in on crypto regulation standardization

Bitcoin price is facing a challenge as the cryptocurrency is nearing a probable crash at a time when the majority of the world is joining hands in establishing regulation for the crypto market. 

Read more

S&P 500: Week hinges on Wednesday’s CPI release, but traders eye Oracle earnings

S&P 500: Week hinges on Wednesday’s CPI release, but traders eye Oracle earnings

The S&P 500 lost 1.3% last week but attempted to rebound on Friday though the index lost much of its gains toward the end of its session. The market is more sanguine on Monday, and the S&P 500 advanced 0.4% at the open. 

Read more

