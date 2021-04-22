Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Finds support near-overnight swing lows

GBP/USD Forecast: Buy the dip? Sterling well-positioned to attack 1.40 on the next market upswing
Post-pandemic bloom or virus gloom? That is the question grappling markets as optimism about a vaccine-led recovery in the Western world contradicts horrific figures in India. Wednesday's stocks rally weighed on the safe-haven dollar while the worrying news from India is boosting the greenback.
US Treasury yields rise from a six-week low has also kept the dollar bid. Will it last? The focus may easily shift back America's economic boom, especially if US jobless claims refrain from leaping back to the previous higher. The decrease from levels above 700,000 to 576,000 last week was a welcome surprise and economists expect a consolidation of this improvement. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Finds support near-overnight swing lows, around 38.2% Fibo
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its early positive move, instead met with some fresh supply near mid-1.3900s and turned lower for the third consecutive session. The intraday downfall dragged the pair back below the 1.3900 mark, closer to the overnight swing lows during the first half of the European session.
Renewed fears about another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections in some countries continued weighing on investors' sentiment. Apart from this, a goodish intraday bounce in the US Treasury bond yields provided a modest lift to the US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD set to tackle 1.40, the fundamental picture remains favorable for cable bulls
GBP/USD has been hovering around 1.3950 as markets are torn by mixed virus developments. According to FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam, Sterling is well-positioned to attack 1.40 on the next market upswing.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3912
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.3927
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3806
|Daily SMA50
|1.3874
|Daily SMA100
|1.3725
|Daily SMA200
|1.3385
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.395
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3886
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3844
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3669
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.391
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3925
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3892
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3857
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3828
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3956
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3985
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.402
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
