Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Finds support near-overnight swing lows

GBP/USD Forecast: Buy the dip? Sterling well-positioned to attack 1.40 on the next market upswing

Post-pandemic bloom or virus gloom? That is the question grappling markets as optimism about a vaccine-led recovery in the Western world contradicts horrific figures in India. Wednesday's stocks rally weighed on the safe-haven dollar while the worrying news from India is boosting the greenback.

US Treasury yields rise from a six-week low has also kept the dollar bid. Will it last? The focus may easily shift back America's economic boom, especially if US jobless claims refrain from leaping back to the previous higher. The decrease from levels above 700,000 to 576,000 last week was a welcome surprise and economists expect a consolidation of this improvement.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Finds support near-overnight swing lows, around 38.2% Fibo

The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its early positive move, instead met with some fresh supply near mid-1.3900s and turned lower for the third consecutive session. The intraday downfall dragged the pair back below the 1.3900 mark, closer to the overnight swing lows during the first half of the European session.

Renewed fears about another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections in some countries continued weighing on investors' sentiment. Apart from this, a goodish intraday bounce in the US Treasury bond yields provided a modest lift to the US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD set to tackle 1.40, the fundamental picture remains favorable for cable bulls

GBP/USD has been hovering around 1.3950 as markets are torn by mixed virus developments. According to FXStreet's Analyst Yohay Elam, Sterling is well-positioned to attack 1.40 on the next market upswing.

“US Treasury yields rise from a six-week low has also kept the dollar bid. Will it last? The focus may easily shift back America's economic boom, especially if US jobless claims refrain from leaping back to the previous higher. The decrease from levels above 700,000 to 576,000 last week was a welcome surprise and economists expect a consolidation of this improvement.”  Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.3912
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.3927
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3806
Daily SMA50 1.3874
Daily SMA100 1.3725
Daily SMA200 1.3385
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.395
Previous Daily Low 1.3886
Previous Weekly High 1.3844
Previous Weekly Low 1.3669
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.391
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3925
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3892
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3857
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3828
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3956
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3985
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.402

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

