Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD finds support, and like the UK's PM, survives political Monday

GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum early Monday after having lost more than 100 pips last week. The pair faces initial resistance at 1.2580 and additional gains could be witnessed in case that level turns into support. The selling pressure surrounding the dollar at the start of the week helps GBP/USD push higher. With risk flows dominating the financial markets in the European session, the greenback is having a tough time attracting investors. Read more...

At 1.2530, GBP/USD is starting out resting at hourly support on the Fibonacci scale, coming in close to the 61.8% golden ratio. This is following a slide overnight as UK political tensions combined with US dollar strength digs into long spot positioning. Sterling bulls moved in to support the currency around a confidence vote on Monday after a growing number of lawmakers in Boris Johnson's Conservative Party questioned the British leader's authority over the "partygate" scandal. Read more...

GBP/USD short-term bullish – the clock is ticking down toward the all-important vote of no-confidence in UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The poll was triggered after 15% of Conservative Party MPs sent letters expressing their lack of trust in the troubled PM. The vote is held between 17:00 and 19:00 GMT, with results due shortly afterward. Read more...

