Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD finds sellers at 1.3080 and retreats to 1.3020 area

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD pulls back from 1.3080 high and approaches 1.3000

The pound sterling is pulling lower on the late North American session on Tuesday, trimming earlier gains after a sharp rally to 1.3080 highs. The pair has given away ground, returning to 1.3020 area as the USD ticks up.

The cable has retreated from session highs, although it remains positive on the day, with a 0.8% rally to extend Monday’s rebound from 1.2855 low. The risk appetite seen on the European and early US sessions seems to be fading, with the US equity indexes coming down from session highs and the US dollar regaining lost ground.

GBP/USD analysis: Tests 200-hour SMA

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate breached the short-term descending channel south. During Tuesday morning, the rate was testing the 200-hour SMA near 1.3000.

If the predetermined resistance holds, it is likely that a reversal south could occur. In this case the currency pair could decline to the support level—the monthly PP at 1.2898.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

