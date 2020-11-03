Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD finds sellers at 1.3080 and retreats to 1.3020 area

GBP/USD pulls back from 1.3080 high and approaches 1.3000

The pound sterling is pulling lower on the late North American session on Tuesday, trimming earlier gains after a sharp rally to 1.3080 highs. The pair has given away ground, returning to 1.3020 area as the USD ticks up.

The cable has retreated from session highs, although it remains positive on the day, with a 0.8% rally to extend Monday’s rebound from 1.2855 low. The risk appetite seen on the European and early US sessions seems to be fading, with the US equity indexes coming down from session highs and the US dollar regaining lost ground.

Read more...

GBP/USD analysis: Tests 200-hour SMA

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate breached the short-term descending channel south. During Tuesday morning, the rate was testing the 200-hour SMA near 1.3000.

If the predetermined resistance holds, it is likely that a reversal south could occur. In this case the currency pair could decline to the support level—the monthly PP at 1.2898.

Read more...