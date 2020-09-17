Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD finds resistance near the 1.3000 area and retreats

GBP/USD erases daily losses and spikes toward 1.3000 after comments from EC President

The GBP/USD pair jumped to 1.2999 after comments from European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen. It then pulled back and as of writing, it is hovering around 1.2950, the same level it closed on Wednesday.

Earlier on Thursday, cable tumbled to 1.2863 after the Bank of England mentioned it is evaluating how negative interest rates can be implemented if the outlook for inflation and growth deteriorates. The pound dropped sharply across the board and then recovered modestly.

GBP/USD: Bulls need a closing breakout above 1.3050 to regain control

The Cable rally has just begun to stall in the wake of the FOMC decision. Technically, we have been talking about the importance of the resistance band 1.2980/1.3050 and with the market turning back from yesterday’s high of 1.3005, this just adds further weight to its importance. Falling over this morning leaves the market stuck under this resistance band. However, it has also been a good response in recent sessions and yesterday’s rebound has broken a two week downtrend. It means that trend lines (both positive and negative) are being broken all over the place.

