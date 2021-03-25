Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD finds interim support near yesterday's lows

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.3694.. Cable went through a roller-coaster ride. Although price extended recent decline fm fell to a 6-week 1.3675 low at European open on usd's strength, the pair rebounded to 1.3733 but retreated to 1.3680 nr NY close.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Although cable rallied strongly to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 34-month peak at 1.4241 in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.3675 Wed signals top is made n stronger retracement to 1.3636, then twd 1.3566 is envisaged. Only abv 1.4017 signals 1st leg of correction over, risks 1.4120/30.

GBP/USD finds interim support near yesterday's lows

The British Pound found interim support near the last day's lows and is trying to push higher. The 15-minute chart of the GBP/USD pair posted a nice bullish bar stemming from the demand zone.

The Dollar bulls have taken a breather for a while which may further support the upside in the pair. Meanwhile, the wide risk aversio mode has slowed down amid better than expected Flash PMIs of Europe released on Tuesday. However, this cannot be considered a trend reversal. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Pressure on sterling rises on growing third virus wave

Cable hit new 7-week low (1.3670) in early European trading on Thursday, but the action is holding within narrow range and signaling consolidation after strong fall in past two days.

Wednesday’s penetration and close within rising daily cloud generated bearish signal, but bears may take a breather before attacking pivotal Fibo support at 1.3641 (38.2% of 1.2675/1.4238 upleg), as stochastic is in deep oversold territory on daily chart and 14-d momentum turned north. Read more...