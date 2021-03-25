Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD finds interim support near yesterday's lows

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3694.. Cable went through a roller-coaster ride. Although price extended recent decline fm fell to a 6-week 1.3675 low at European open on usd's strength, the pair rebounded to 1.3733 but retreated to 1.3680 nr NY close.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.2812 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Although cable rallied strongly to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a 34-month peak at 1.4241 in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.3675 Wed signals top is made n stronger retracement to 1.3636, then twd 1.3566 is envisaged. Only abv 1.4017 signals 1st leg of correction over, risks 1.4120/30. Read more...
GBP/USD finds interim support near yesterday's lows
The British Pound found interim support near the last day's lows and is trying to push higher. The 15-minute chart of the GBP/USD pair posted a nice bullish bar stemming from the demand zone.
The Dollar bulls have taken a breather for a while which may further support the upside in the pair. Meanwhile, the wide risk aversio mode has slowed down amid better than expected Flash PMIs of Europe released on Tuesday. However, this cannot be considered a trend reversal. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Pressure on sterling rises on growing third virus wave
Cable hit new 7-week low (1.3670) in early European trading on Thursday, but the action is holding within narrow range and signaling consolidation after strong fall in past two days.
Wednesday’s penetration and close within rising daily cloud generated bearish signal, but bears may take a breather before attacking pivotal Fibo support at 1.3641 (38.2% of 1.2675/1.4238 upleg), as stochastic is in deep oversold territory on daily chart and 14-d momentum turned north. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off multi-month lows, COVID-19 jitters to cap gains
The USD witnessed some profit-taking and assisted EUR/USD to rebound from the 1.1800 mark. Renewed coronavirus jitters might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside. Investors now look forward to comments by ECB’s Lagarde and Fedspeak for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD battles 1.37 on the road to recovery, Bailey eyed
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 following its corrective pullback from seven-week low. US Treasury yields pause three-day downtrend amid vaccine, stimulus hopes. Brexit jitters return over fishing. BOE’s Haldane expects quick recovery, as traders await Governor Bailey’s speech.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
XAU/USD yearns for acceptance above $1735 ahead of US data
Gold treads water as a rise in Treasury yields cap the upside attempts. US dollar regains poise, tracking yields higher amid cautious mood. XAU bulls need to find a strong foothold above $1735, US data in focus.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.