Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD fell selling interest growing around 1.3500

GBP/USD consolidates either side of 1.3500 level as traders mull what’s next for sterling

GBP/USD has seen a mild recovery on Tuesday from Monday’s lows under 1.3450 to current levels around 1.3500, an area that has acted as a magnet for the price action for most of the last 12 hours. At present, the pair trades with reasonable gains of about 0.4% or just under 60 pips. USD weakness is the main driver of the upside, but recent trade has been very subdued as the year-end approaches.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3534 Today Daily Change 0.0037 Today Daily Change % 0.27 Today daily open 1.3497 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3429 Daily SMA50 1.3274 Daily SMA100 1.3143 Daily SMA200 1.283 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3523 Previous Daily Low 1.3438 Previous Weekly High 1.362 Previous Weekly Low 1.3188 Previous Monthly High 1.3398 Previous Monthly Low 1.2854 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.349 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3471 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3449 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3402 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3365 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3534 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.357 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3618

GBP/USD Forecast: Selling interest growing around 1.3500

The GBP/USD pair managed to advance in the last few sessions but struggled to extend gains beyond the 1.3500 level, peaking for the day at 1.3522. The advance resulted from the broad dollar’s weakness, as demand for the pound continues to be undermined by Brexit and coronavirus-related headlines. About this last, the UK has reported over 53K new coronavirus cases in one day this Tuesday, unprecedented infection levels in the country.

Read More ...