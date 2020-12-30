Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD fell selling interest growing around 1.3500

GBP/USD consolidates either side of 1.3500 level as traders mull what’s next for sterling
GBP/USD has seen a mild recovery on Tuesday from Monday’s lows under 1.3450 to current levels around 1.3500, an area that has acted as a magnet for the price action for most of the last 12 hours. At present, the pair trades with reasonable gains of about 0.4% or just under 60 pips. USD weakness is the main driver of the upside, but recent trade has been very subdued as the year-end approaches.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3534
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1.3497
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3429
|Daily SMA50
|1.3274
|Daily SMA100
|1.3143
|Daily SMA200
|1.283
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3523
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3438
|Previous Weekly High
|1.362
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3188
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.349
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3471
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3449
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3402
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3365
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3534
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.357
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3618
GBP/USD Forecast: Selling interest growing around 1.3500
The GBP/USD pair managed to advance in the last few sessions but struggled to extend gains beyond the 1.3500 level, peaking for the day at 1.3522. The advance resulted from the broad dollar’s weakness, as demand for the pound continues to be undermined by Brexit and coronavirus-related headlines. About this last, the UK has reported over 53K new coronavirus cases in one day this Tuesday, unprecedented infection levels in the country.
