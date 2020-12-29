Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD fell as speculative interest digests the post-Brexit deal

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off 21-day SMA towards 1.3500

GBP/USD rises to 1.3479, up 0.27% intraday, during Tuesday’s Asian session. The cable revisited last Wednesday’s lows the previous day before recovering from 21-day SMA. Although corrective pullback from the key short-term SMA suggests the pair’s further upside towards the 1.3500 round-figure, 1.3570 and the 1.3600 threshold can challenge any extra north-run.

In a case where the quote manages to cross 1.3600 on a daily closing, it needs to pierce the monthly peak surrounding 1.3625 before eyeing the March 2018 low near 1.3710.

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit woes not yet over

The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3575, surging during Asian trading hours on the back of the broad dollar’s weakness. The pair changed course ahead of Wall Street opening, mainlining the bearish course throughout the day, to settle in the 1.3450 price zone. The EU’s 25 member states backed the post-Brexit deal clinched on Christmas Eve, to be “provisionally applied” at the end of the year. The treaty needs now to be approved by the UK parliament, which will discuss it on December 30.

