Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD falls below 100-day SMA to battle 1.2500

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Falls below 100-day SMA to battle 1.2500

GBP/USD drops to 1.2502 amid the initial trading hours of Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair slips below 100-day SMA. Other than the pair’s downside break of the key SMA, MACD histogram also favors the sellers. As a result, the quote is likely to revisit an ascending trend line from May 20, at 1.2413 now. However, the pair’s further downside will be decisive.

Should the GBP/USD prices manage to portray a daily closing below 1.2413, May 26 top surrounding 1.2360 could lure the bears. Additionally, the sellers’ dominance past-1.2360 might not refrain from challenging the previous month's bottom surrounding 1.2200.

GBP/USD Forecast: Dismal UK data hit the Pound

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2473, its lowest for the week, as UK data came in much worse than expected. According to the official GDP monthly estimate, the local economy shrank a record 20.4% in April, while the CB Leading Index in the same month contracted 2.9% to 86.5. Finally, Industrial Production in the mentioned period plunged 20.3% MoM and 24.4% YoY. BOE’s Governor Bailey hit the wires on Friday, and he was much more optimistic than macroeconomic numbers, as he said he sees some signs of recovery in most recent gauges of the economy, although adding that the UK is still “very much in the midst of this,” referring to the coronavirus-related crisis. The UK won’t release macroeconomic data at the beginning of the week.

