Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD falls below 100-day SMA to battle 1.2500

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Falls below 100-day SMA to battle 1.2500
GBP/USD drops to 1.2502 amid the initial trading hours of Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair slips below 100-day SMA. Other than the pair’s downside break of the key SMA, MACD histogram also favors the sellers. As a result, the quote is likely to revisit an ascending trend line from May 20, at 1.2413 now. However, the pair’s further downside will be decisive.
Should the GBP/USD prices manage to portray a daily closing below 1.2413, May 26 top surrounding 1.2360 could lure the bears. Additionally, the sellers’ dominance past-1.2360 might not refrain from challenging the previous month's bottom surrounding 1.2200.
GBP/USD Forecast: Dismal UK data hit the Pound
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2473, its lowest for the week, as UK data came in much worse than expected. According to the official GDP monthly estimate, the local economy shrank a record 20.4% in April, while the CB Leading Index in the same month contracted 2.9% to 86.5. Finally, Industrial Production in the mentioned period plunged 20.3% MoM and 24.4% YoY. BOE’s Governor Bailey hit the wires on Friday, and he was much more optimistic than macroeconomic numbers, as he said he sees some signs of recovery in most recent gauges of the economy, although adding that the UK is still “very much in the midst of this,” referring to the coronavirus-related crisis. The UK won’t release macroeconomic data at the beginning of the week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound stalls below 0.6850 on dismal Chinese data
AUD/USD eases to 0.6830 region on the downbeat Chinese activity numbers for May, as the recovery falters just below the 0.6850 level. The risk-off action in the Asian equities amid fears over the second wave of coronavirus continues to weigh.
USD/JPY consolidates the drop amid downbeat market mood
USD/JPY consolidates the drop to near the 107.15 region. The risk-off mood remains at full steam amid fears of the coronavirus outbreak 2.0. Focus shifts to the Chinese data dump for fresh directives.
Gold defends key support as S&P 500 futures decline
Gold is looking to eke out gains amid losses in the US stock futures. The yellow metal bounces up from an SMA support as stocks drop. Prices tested the 5-day simple moving average (SMA) of $1,728 during the early Asian trading hours.
WTI drops over 2.0% amid downbeat trading sentiment in early Asia
WTI fails to hold onto Friday’s recovery moves. The oil benchmark offered a gap-down opening of $36.11 that extended till the intraday low, so far, of $35.60 before bouncing back a bit. The black gold’s initial fall could be attributed to ...
S&P 500: Futures drop over 1.50% into weekly opening, as second coronavirus wave fears intensify
The closely watched, risk gauge, the S&P 500 futures tumbled near 1.80% stepping into a fresh week, shrugging off a positive Wall Street close last Friday. Second coronavirus wave fears intensify, with the US, Japan reporting spike in cases.