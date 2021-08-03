Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD falling UK COVID-19 cases

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.3896.. Although cable fell one tick below Fri's 1.3888 in Asia n rebounded to 1.3932 on short-covering in Europe, the price ratcheted lower on cross-selling in sterling n later hit session lows of 1.3876 in NY.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Falling UK covid cases, US inflation, could send cable climbing toward 1.40

No milk today – that is what some supermarkets have been hearing, as the "pandemic" has caused shortages of lorry drivers. The British government is under mounting pressure to alleviate issues related to the calls on hundreds of thousands to remain in self-isolation – and to clarify its policies.

However, the mess is likely transitory and the good news is that COVID-19 continues its descent in Britain. With over 70% of the population having received at least one vaccine shot, cases are down to near 20,000 daily from a peak of over 50,000. That implies better growth prospects and a stronger pound. Read more...

GBP/USD climbs to fresh session tops, around 1.3925 region

The GBP/USD pair edged higher through the first half of the European session and climbed to fresh daily tops, around the 1.3925 region in the last hour.

Following the overnight intraday pullback of over 50 pips, the GBP/USD pair regained positive traction on Tuesday and for now, seems to have snapped two consecutive days of the losing streak. The optimism over the declining trend of new COVID-19 cases in the UK continued acting as a tailwind for the British pound. This, along with a softer tone surrounding the US dollar, turned out to be key factors that provided a modest lift to the major. Read more...