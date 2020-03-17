Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD falling like a stone in 6-month lows, challenging 1.2100 figure [Video]

GBP/USD: Cable remains stuck under the pressure of dollar strengthening [Video]

Cable remains stuck under the pressure of dollar strengthening, but at least the sharp move has been moderated to an extent by coordinated central bank action. However, intraday rallies continue to be sold into and that was once more a feature of yesterday’s session. The run of lower highs and lower lows continue to show on the hourly chart. An initial spike of dollar correction early yesterday, once more faded and Cable fell away again. With the price again falling initially today (albeit relatively calmly), we continue to expect a full retracement to $1.2193 which is the key October low. A close below $1.2193 opens the crucial low of $1.1957 from September. Read more...

GBP/USD New York Price Forecast: Pound falling like a stone in 6-month lows, challenging 1.2100 figure

GBP/USD is dropping like a stone in March 2020 as the market is nearing its lowest point since September 2019. Despite the Fed cutting 100bps, GBP/USD remains very weak.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

GBP/USD is under heavy selling pressure in six-month lows trading well below the main SMAs. The bears are in control and a break below the 1.2086 support can lead to further losses towards 1.1960 and 1.9000 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistance is seen near the 1.2161, 1.2200 and 1.2300 levels. Read more...

GBP/USD Analysis: Tests monthly S2

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate declined below the 1.2300 level. During Tuesday morning, the rate declined to the support level formed by the monthly S3 at 1.2178.

Note that the currency pair is pressured by the 55-hour SMA near 1.2346. Thus, some downside potential could prevail in the nearest future. In this case the pair could re-test the 2017/2020 low at 1.1977. Read more...