Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Falling 10DMA continues to cap recovery attempts

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling has potential to extend correction if 1.2100 holds

GBP/USD climbed above 1.2150 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday but lost its traction. Nevertheless, the pair managed to stabilize above 1.2100 in the European session.

The improving risk mood made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand in the second half of the day on Wednesday and helped GBP/USD erase a portion of its weekly losses. Additionally, the disappointing labor market data from the US, which showed that employment in the private sector rose by only 89,000 in September,  further weighed on the USD. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD outlook: Falling 10DMA continues to cap recovery attempts

Cable started to lose traction in early European trading on Thursday, after Wednesday’s recovery, supported by better than expected UK services PMI and US ADP miss, stalled under initial resistance – falling 10DMA (1.2173), which continued to cap the action.

UK construction PMI (released this morning) dipped well below expectations in September and slid below 50 threshold for the first time since March 2020, adding to fresh negative signals. Technical picture on daily chart remains firmly bearish with strong downside risk while 10DMA continues to limit recovery attempts. Read more...

GBPUSD

Pound Sterling discovers interim support, UK's deep recession risks still a concern

The Pound Sterling (GBP) fails to extend upside as the US Dollar recovers and weaker-than-anticipated Construction PMI data. The S&P Global reported the Construction spending at 45.0 in September, much lower than expectations of 49.9 and the former release of 50.8. A figure below the 50.0 threshold is considered a contraction in the construction activities. A decline in construction spending was widely anticipated as higher mortgage rates have forced households to postpone their demand for new houses. The impact of weak Construction PMI data is expected to remain limited as it is relatively a smaller part of the UK economy.

Earlier, the Pound Sterling recovered from 1.2050 as the appeal for risk-perceived assets improved. The upside in the GBP/USD pair seems limited as the United Kingdom’s economy is approaching a slowdown due to vulnerable economic activities, potential inflation shocks, and deteriorating demand. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2131
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.2136
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2304
Daily SMA50 1.2541
Daily SMA100 1.2612
Daily SMA200 1.2437
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2177
Previous Daily Low 1.2037
Previous Weekly High 1.2272
Previous Weekly Low 1.2111
Previous Monthly High 1.2713
Previous Monthly Low 1.2111
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2124
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2091
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2056
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1977
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1917
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2196
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2256
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2336

 

 

