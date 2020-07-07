Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD failure to run on dollar’s weakness hints an upcoming decline

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Extends 100-day EMA breakout to cross 1.2500

GBP/USD takes the bids near 1.2516, up 0.19% on a day, during the initial hour of Tokyo open on Tuesday. The Cable recently surged after a successful break beyond 100-day EMA. In doing so, the quote stretches its pullback moves from 50% Fibonacci retracement level of May-June upside.

Given the absence of abnormal RSI, backed by the pair’s trading beyond the key supports, buyers are likely to aim for a 200-day EMA level of 1.2591 during the further rise. Though, 1.2550 can act as a buffer during the surge.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Failure to run on dollar’s weakness hints an upcoming decline

The GBP/USD pair saw little action this Monday, trading within a limited intraday range and settling at around 1.2465. The Pound found short-term support in the UK Markit Construction PMI, as the June reading resulted in 55.3, beating expectations of 47 and well above the previous 28.9. The pair retreated following upbeat US data related to services output. Meanwhile, the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London for another round of face-to-face talks. The UK will publish this Tuesday the Halifax House Price Index for June, previously at -0.2%.

Read More ...