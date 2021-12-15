Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD fails to extend corrective pullback from weekly low

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3200 on coronavirus, Brexit fears, UK inflation, Fed in focus

GBP/USD struggles to keep the bounce off the weekly bottom, easing to 1.3220 during Wednesday’s Asian session. While upbeat UK data and comments from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) favored the cable pair’s bulls, fresh fears concerning the coronavirus and Brexit recall the bears on a key day.

Read More ...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3235
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.3222
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3313
Daily SMA50 1.3502
Daily SMA100 1.3632
Daily SMA200 1.3778
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3257
Previous Daily Low 1.3191
Previous Weekly High 1.3289
Previous Weekly Low 1.3161
Previous Monthly High 1.3698
Previous Monthly Low 1.3194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3232
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3216
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.319
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3158
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3125
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3255
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3289
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.332

 

GBP/USD outlook: Strong UK jobs data underpin pound but upticks were limited

Cable edged higher in European trading on Tuesday, underpinned by strong UK jobs data for October, but upticks were so far limited as near-term action remains weighed by thick weekly cloud. Also, fragile political situation in the UK, on signals that PM Johnson is going to face strong opposition in the parliament over the latest Covid measures, would also sour the sentiment.

Read More ...

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Ascending triangle confirmation awaited for 1.1120 on Fed day

EUR/USD: Ascending triangle confirmation awaited for 1.1120 on Fed day

EUR/USD holds lower ground after two-day declines, challenging the support line of a short-term ascending triangle near 1.1250 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. MACD conditions, lower highs favor sellers to aim for fresh 2021 low.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: 1.3250 is important for the day ahead

GBP/USD: 1.3250 is important for the day ahead

GBP/USD bulls are stepping in during a phase of an accumulation from hourly support. The following illustrates the prospects of a bulling impulse to take on the bearish commitments near the prior highs and trendline resistance. 

GBP/USD News

Gold consolidates weekly losses around $1,770 ahead of Fed

Gold consolidates weekly losses around $1,770 ahead of Fed

Gold  traders lick their wounds after the biggest daily fall in three weeks around $1,772, up 0.10% intraday, during Wednesday’s Asian session. The bright metals slumped the previous day after US PPI for November refreshed the record top to 9.6% YoY, versus the previous 8.6%. 

Gold News

Chainlink primed for a short squeeze that catapults LINK to $26

Chainlink primed for a short squeeze that catapults LINK to $26

Chainlink price action, like the majority of the cryptocurrency market, has suffered some intense sell-offs and moves into possible bear market territory. However, buyers have been able to stave off a clear bear market level within the Ichimoku system.

Read more

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you? 

Subscribe now!

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures