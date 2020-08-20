Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move

GBP/USD retreats sharply from session tops, back below 1.3100 mark

The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops, around mid-1.3100s during the early North American session, albeit quickly retreated around 60 pips thereafter. The pair has now retreated back below the 1.3100 mark and was last seen trading in the neutral territory.

Read more...

GBP/USD analysis: Could consolidate

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate tumbled to the 200-hour SMA near 1.3100. During Thursday morning, the rate was trading near the given SMA.

On the one hand, it is likely that the currency pair could try to recover within the following trading session. Meanwhile, it is unlikely that the pair could exceed the weekly R2 at 1.3216.

Read more...