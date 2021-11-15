Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD fades bounce off yearly low

GBP/USD struggles to defend 1.3400 on Brexit fears, sluggish markets
GBP/USD looks hesitant while defending Friday’s rebound from yearly low, around 1.3415 during Monday’s Asian session. That said, the cable pair dropped for three consecutive weeks in the last despite the previous day’s corrective pullback from the lowest level since December 2020.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3429
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3422
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3646
|Daily SMA50
|1.3667
|Daily SMA100
|1.3738
|Daily SMA200
|1.3844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3426
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3353
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3607
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3353
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3398
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3381
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3375
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3328
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3302
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3448
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3473
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.352
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Recovery time? UK inflation and jobs data could counter dollar surge
Highest since 1990 – US inflation has hit 6.2%, reaching not only a historic peak but also sending the dollar substantially higher. The mix of Brexit acrimony and disappointing UK growth figures contributed to a downfall for GBP/USD. What's next? Critical data for the subsequent rate decisions stand out in the upcoming week.
