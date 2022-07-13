GBP/USD faces barricades around 1.1900 on UK’s political turmoil, US Inflation eyed
The GBP/USD pair has witnessed selling pressure after attempting to sustain above the crucial level of 1.1900. On a broader note, the asset went through a steep fall after surrendering the weekly support at 1.1876 and printed fresh weekly support at 1.1807. The cable has attempted a pullback, however, the downside remains favored ahead of the US Inflation.
Investors are expecting that the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) will elevate to 8.8% from the prior release of 8.6%. However, the core CPI will slip to 5.7% from the prior print of 6%. A divergence in the two critical catalysts indicates two outcomes. Volatile food products and energy prices are driving the plain-vanilla CPI figure higher. And, products in core CPI such as durable goods, automobiles, and other necessary goods are experiencing a cool-off in their heated price rise.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Fades bounce off two-year low below 1.1900
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.1850 as it failed to extend the corrective pullback from the 28-month low beyond 1.1916. That said, the cable pair prints mild losses around 1.1880 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the quote stays inside a three-week-old bearish channel formation amid downbeat RSI conditions.
