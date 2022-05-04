Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD faces two-sided risks as Fed and BOE decisions loom

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.2497.. Cable swung wildly in hectic trading on Tue. Price ratcheted higher in Asia to 1.2555 in European morning b4 retreating to 1.2493 but then rallied briefly to 1.2567 but only later to tumble to 1.2471 in NY.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred.

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound faces two-sided risks as Fed and BOE decisions loom

GBP/USD has lost its traction after having climbed to 1.2570 on Tuesday and ended up closing the day flat. The pair is moving up and down in a narrow band early Wednesday as investors wait for the US Federal Reserve to deliver its monetary policy decisions.

FOMC policymakers, including Chairman Jerome Powell, communicated their intentions to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points in May and such a decision shouldn't come as a surprise. Additionally, the Fed is widely expected to announce its plan to start trimming its asset holdings by $95 billion from June.

GBP/USD rebounds from weekly low, upside potential seems limited ahead of FOMC

The GBP/USD pair quickly reversed an early European session dip to the weekly low and jumped to a fresh daily high, around the 1.2520-1.2525 region in the last hour.

Given that the Fed's anticipated move to hike interest rates is already priced in, a generally positive tone around the equity markets undermined the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the GBP/USD pair to attract some buying near the 1.2465 region on Wednesday, though any meaningful positive move seems elusive.