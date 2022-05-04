Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD faces two-sided risks as Fed and BOE decisions loom

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.2497.. Cable swung wildly in hectic trading on Tue. Price ratcheted higher in Asia to 1.2555 in European morning b4 retreating to 1.2493 but then rallied briefly to 1.2567 but only later to tumble to 1.2471 in NY.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Despite hitting a 3-year peak of 1.4250 on Jun 01, selloff to as low as 1.3162 in Dec signals long-awaited correction has occurred. Read more ...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound faces two-sided risks as Fed and BOE decisions loom
GBP/USD has lost its traction after having climbed to 1.2570 on Tuesday and ended up closing the day flat. The pair is moving up and down in a narrow band early Wednesday as investors wait for the US Federal Reserve to deliver its monetary policy decisions.
FOMC policymakers, including Chairman Jerome Powell, communicated their intentions to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points in May and such a decision shouldn't come as a surprise. Additionally, the Fed is widely expected to announce its plan to start trimming its asset holdings by $95 billion from June. Read more ...
GBP/USD rebounds from weekly low, upside potential seems limited ahead of FOMC
The GBP/USD pair quickly reversed an early European session dip to the weekly low and jumped to a fresh daily high, around the 1.2520-1.2525 region in the last hour.
Given that the Fed's anticipated move to hike interest rates is already priced in, a generally positive tone around the equity markets undermined the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the GBP/USD pair to attract some buying near the 1.2465 region on Wednesday, though any meaningful positive move seems elusive. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2514
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2499
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2864
|Daily SMA50
|1.3063
|Daily SMA100
|1.3287
|Daily SMA200
|1.3459
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2567
|Previous Daily Low
|1.247
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2842
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2411
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.253
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2507
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2458
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2416
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2361
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2554
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2609
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2651
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0500 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0500 on Wednesday as the dollar stays on the back foot ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcements. The data from the US showed that employment in the private sector grew at a softer pace than expected in April.
GBP/USD fluctuates above 1.2500 despite dismal US ADP print
GBP/USD extends its sideways grind above 1.2500 on Wednesday as market action remains choppy ahead of the Fed's rate decision. The weaker-than-expected ADP Employment Change data from the US has little to no impact on the dollar's valuation.
Gold in wait-and-see mode below $1,870 ahead of key risk events
Gold is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction on Wednesday and moving up and down in a tight range below $1,870. Ahead of the FOMC's policy announcements, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding steady at slightly below 3%.
RYOSHI rewards to launch in mid-May after 23.9 billion Shiba Inu burned
23.9 billion Shiba Inu tokens have been destroyed, according to the ShibaBurn contract. Shiba Inu developers have announced the reward schedule for the meme coin.
Advanced Micro Devices stock surges on strong earnings as AMD boosts outlook
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) helped to turn sentiment around toward the tech sector as it unveiled a strong set of earnings after the close on Tuesday.