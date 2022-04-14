GBP/USD outlook: Bullish engulfing generates initial reversal signal

Cable keeps positive tone in European trading on Thursday, following almost 1% advance on Wednesday (the biggest one-day gains since 9 July 2021). Repeated failures to clearly breakthrough 1.30 support resulted in strong bounce that generates of initial signal of a double-bottom formation on daily chart, although stronger advance is still needed to give more evidence of a pattern formation.

Wednesday’s bullish engulfing and today’s extension above 50% retracement of 1.3298/1.2972 bear-leg marks initial reversal signal, which looks for confirmation on close above 1.3135 (50% retracement) to expose next key levels at 1.3174 and 1.3221 (Fibo 61.8%/Fibo 76.4% respectively). Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound faces stiff resistance at 1.3160

GBP/USD has turned north in the second half of the day on Wednesday and continued to stretch higher after breaking above the descending trend line. If the pair manages to flip 1.3160 into support, it could target 1.3200 in the near term.

The dollar came under heavy selling pressure late Wednesday and helped GBP/USD gain traction. Pressured by retreating US Treasury bond yields and the risk-positive market atmosphere, the US Dollar Index (DXY) closed the day in negative territory for the first time in April. Read more...

GBP/USD sticks to gains amid modest USD weakness, lacks follow-through beyond mid-1.3100s

The GBP/USD pair held on to its intraday gains through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading just below the mid-1.3100s, or a one-and-half-week low.

The pair built on the previous day's solid recovery move from the 1.2975-1.2970 region, or its lowest level since November 2021 and gained traction for the second straight day on Thursday. The ongoing US dollar corrective pullback from the two-year high touched overnight was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...