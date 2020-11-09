Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD faces resistance at 1.32

GBP/USD jumps toward 1.32 on Pfizer's promising covid vaccine, Britain in line for 40 million doses

American pharma behemoth Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech have announced that their COVID-19 vaccine candidate has proved 90% efficient in preventing infections. Stock markets have jumped in response to the news and the safe-haven dollar is down.

GBP/USD is on the rise, trading closer to 1.32. The UK has pre-ordered around 40 million doses of the vaccine, and around ten million units are set to arrive in Britain by the end of the year. Another prominent project comes from the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca.

GBP/USD analysis: Could trade upwards

During Monday morning hours, the GBP/USD exchange rate touched the psychological level at 1.3200.

It is likely that some upside potential could prevail in the market, as the currency pair could gain support from the 55-hour moving average near 1.3120. The rate could face the resistance level—the weekly R1, located at 1.3270.

Meanwhile, it is unlikely that bears could prevail in the market, and the exchange rate could decline below the 1.2950/1.3000 range due to the support formed by the 200-hour SMA and the weekly S1.

