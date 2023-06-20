Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD faces resistance around 1.2800 as USD Index finds support

Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Souring mood could weigh on Pound Sterling

GBP/USD fluctuates in a narrow channel, slightly below 1.2800, early Tuesday as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of UK inflation data on Wednesday. The negative shift seen in risk mood could cause the pair to extend its downward correction in the second half of the day.

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) on Tuesday announced that it lowered the benchmark Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) by 10 basis points (bps) as expected. This decision revived concerns over a slowdown in global economic activity, making it difficult for risk-sensitive Pound Sterling to find demand. Read more ...

GBP/USD faces resistance around 1.2800 as USD Index finds support, UK CPI eyed

The GBP/USD pair has sensed selling pressure near the round-level resistance of 1.2800 in the London session. The Cable is facing the heat as the market mood has turned indecisive due to the extended weekend in the United States.

S&P500 futures have generated significant losses as fears of a recession in the US economy have not faded despite the Federal Reserve (Fed) skipped the policy-tightening spell. The street is worried as the Fed has cleared that no rate cuts are appropriate this year s labor market conditions have not eased as expected. Read more ...

GBP/USD trades with modest intraday losses below 1.2800 mark, lacks follow-through

The GBP/USD pair attracts some sellers for the second successive day on Tuesday and remains on the defensive heading into the European session. The pair currently trades around the 1.2775-1.2770 region, or a three-day low, still not far away from its highest level since April 2022 touched last Friday.

The US Dollar (USD) builds on its recent recovery from over a one-month low and is seen as a key factor exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. The Federal Reserve (Fed) last week paused its year-long policy tightening cycle, but signalled that borrowing costs may still need to rise as much as 50 bps and forecasted a higher peak interest rate this year. The hawkish outlook triggers a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, which along with a softer risk tone, pushes the safe-haven buck higher for the third straight day. Read more ...