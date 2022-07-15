GBP/USD Price Analysis: Momentum divergence supports pound bulls, 1.1900 eyed
The GBP/USD pair is oscillating in a narrow range of 1.1817-1.1828 in early Asia after a firmer rebound from Thursday’s low at 1.1760. On a broader note, the cable has remained in the grip of bears after failing to sustain above the critical resistance of 1.1900.
The cable has rebounded after sensing a cushion from the lower portion of the falling channel formed on an hourly scale. The upper portion of the above-mentioned hart pattern is placed from July 4 high at 1.2165 while the lower portion is plotted from July 5 low at 1.1900. A rebound from the lower portion of the above-mentioned chart pattern doesn't resemble a bullish reversal but a pullback move, which may meet offers soon.
GBP/USD faces barricades around 1.1850 as DXY eyes rebound ahead of US Retail Sales
The GBP/USD pair has slipped to near 1.1830 after facing hurdles modestly above 1.1850 in the Asian session. The cable has displayed a subdued performance after a less confident rebound from Thursday’s low at 1.1760. Generally, a soft rebound turns quickly into a downside move as the market participants consider that trade a bargain sell.
The cable is expected to witness a steep fall after slipping below the intermittent support of 1.1820 as the US dollar index (DXY) is set to rebound after a modest correction. The DXY witnessed a steep fall on Thursday after printing a fresh 19-year high of 109.26. A rebound is expected amid higher consensus for US Retail Sales.
