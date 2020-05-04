Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD faces an important test at the 1.2400 level

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound down, approaches 1.2400 figure vs. US dollar

GBP/USD correction down is approaching the 1.2400 figure while the spot is trading below the 50/100 SMAs but still above the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. The bulls will attempt to support the market near current levels in order to regain the 1.2500 figure one more time. However, a daily close below the 1.2400 figure can lead to further weakness towards the 1.2300 level. Resistance should emerge near the 1.2500 figure.

GBP/USD starts May as it means to go on?

May has only just stated and its already looking like a month that the Pound would rather forget. In just two trading days, sterling has wiped out all of its gains from April. However, a weak May isn’t that unusual for sterling, it has been GBP/USD’s worst month each year since 2010.

Negative seasonality, coronavirus lockdown and the Brexit deadline fast approaching are headwinds which are giving investors good reason to sell out of the Pound.

In true May fashion, GBP/USD is trading on the back foot in the European session today, amid increased risk aversion and ahead of a busy week for the Pound.

