Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eyes weekly resistance line amid Brexit drama

GBP/USD holds 1.3500 amid cautious optimism over Brexit

GBP/USD wavers around 1.3500 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. The cable snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday amid Brexit hopes, well as broad US dollar weakness. However, a lack of official confirmation and mixed clues from media keeps the Sterling traders on their toes.

While the UK’s easing of demands over fisheries lead to notable progress in the Brexit talks, which many media sources mark while pointing to an imminent deal, a lack of official announcement requires caution over the key market issue. Late on Wednesday, UK PM Boris Johnson was heard to call a press conference but nothing could roll out from London since then.

On that, ITV’s Robert Peston said, “Grim news. When I put to a source that the trade-deal announcement and press conference would be at 1:00 am, the response was ‘that would be nice; Brexit and deadlines though...’ You have been warned (or rather I have).”

Read more ....

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eyes weekly resistance line amid Brexit drama

GBP/USD takes the bids near 1.3535, up 0.17% intraday, during Thursday’s Asian session. The Cable recently gained following the chatters that the Brexit deal announcements can come as soon as Thursday morning.

Read:Brexit update: The final leg and anticipation of a breakthrough announcement

Other than the fundamental optimism, the pair’s successful trading above 100-bar SMA and bullish MACD also helps the Sterling buyers to probe a falling trend line from December 17, at 1.3565 now.

Should the GBP/USD buyers manage to cross the 1.3565 hurdle, the 1.3600 can offer an intermediate halt before challenging the monthly high near 1.3625.

Read more ...