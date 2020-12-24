Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eyes weekly resistance line amid Brexit drama

GBP/USD holds 1.3500 amid cautious optimism over Brexit
GBP/USD wavers around 1.3500 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. The cable snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday amid Brexit hopes, well as broad US dollar weakness. However, a lack of official confirmation and mixed clues from media keeps the Sterling traders on their toes.
While the UK’s easing of demands over fisheries lead to notable progress in the Brexit talks, which many media sources mark while pointing to an imminent deal, a lack of official announcement requires caution over the key market issue. Late on Wednesday, UK PM Boris Johnson was heard to call a press conference but nothing could roll out from London since then.
On that, ITV’s Robert Peston said, “Grim news. When I put to a source that the trade-deal announcement and press conference would be at 1:00 am, the response was ‘that would be nice; Brexit and deadlines though...’ You have been warned (or rather I have).”
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eyes weekly resistance line amid Brexit drama
GBP/USD takes the bids near 1.3535, up 0.17% intraday, during Thursday’s Asian session. The Cable recently gained following the chatters that the Brexit deal announcements can come as soon as Thursday morning.
Read:Brexit update: The final leg and anticipation of a breakthrough announcement
Other than the fundamental optimism, the pair’s successful trading above 100-bar SMA and bullish MACD also helps the Sterling buyers to probe a falling trend line from December 17, at 1.3565 now.
Should the GBP/USD buyers manage to cross the 1.3565 hurdle, the 1.3600 can offer an intermediate halt before challenging the monthly high near 1.3625.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3550 amid an imminent Brexit breakthrough
GBP/USD is off the highs, holding the advance near 1.3550 so far this Thursday. The cable rallied hard on Wednesday amid hopes for an imminent Brexit deal and broad US dollar weakness. A potential Brexit breakthrough announcement at 1100 GMT is eagerly awaited.
EUR/USD rises above 1.22 amid Brexit optimism-led USD weakness
EUR/USD extends its break above 1.2200 amid broad-based US dollar weakness. Markets are cheering an imminent Brexit breakthrough, with the announcement likely to be expected at 1100 GMT. The risk-on mood weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Gold trims weekly losses, aims to regain $1,900 threshold
Gold keeps Wednesday’s gains despite the recent pullback from the intraday high. Brexit optimism and hopes of US stimulus favor the market’s mood amid the quiet session. EU-UK statements, US Congress moves eyed for fresh impulse before Christmas.
AUD/USD: Bulls challenge 0.76 amid Brexit optimism, USD selling
AUD/USD extends gains in Asia, challenging 0.7600. US Democrats are up for passing a $2,000 paycheck after President Trump obstructed the stimulus. EU-UK keeps talking Brexit with an announcement likely on X-mas eve.
US Dollar Index: Bears tease weekly triangle breakdown
The US dollar index (DXY) drops below support line of short-term symmetrical triangle, 100-HMA. Descending RSI line can add strength bears on the confirmed break of triangle. Bulls will have multiple upside barriers to return before 91.00.