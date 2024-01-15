Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eyes UK wage growth

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2760 on a softer US Dollar, focus on UK labor data
The GBP/USD treads water near 1.2760 during the European session on Monday, recovering intraday losses as the US Dollar (USD) loses ground on the weaker US bond yields, coupled with the softer Producer Price Index (PPI) data from United States (US). The heightened tension in the Middle East has balanced the risk-on sentiment, particularly following military attacks on Iran-led Houthi targets, conducted by the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) on Friday. This geopolitical development has influenced both the USD's strength and the overall sentiment in the GBP/USD pair.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) trims its intraday gains due to the decline in the US Treasury yields. The 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond coupons stand lower at 4.14% and 3.94%, respectively, by the press time. Read more...
GBP/USD eyes UK wage growth
The UK will release employment data on Tuesday and the spotlight will be on wage growth. Over the past few months, wages have been falling and the Bank of England would like to see that trend continue as wages have been driving inflation. Average earnings including bonuses dropped to 7.2% in the three months to September, down from 7.7% in the previous release. The market estimate stands at 6.8% for the three months to October.
The UK economy is in trouble, although there was some good news on Friday, as November GDP rebounded with a gain of 0.3% m/m after a 0.3% decline in October. Retail sales drove the gain as shoppers took advantage of Black Friday sales late in November. Still, the probability of a recession, which is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth, remains high. The economy declined by 0.1% in the third quarter and a fourth quarter of negative growth would mean that the economy is technically in a recession. Even if a recession is avoided, the economy has flatlined and isn’t showing any growth. Read more...
Pound Sterling slides amid caution ahead of UK labor market data
The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces sell-off ahead of the United Kingdom labor market data for three-months ending November, which will be published on Tuesday. Investors are anticipating a sharp decline in the wage growth and see labor market conditions cooling further due to higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE) and deepening cost-of-living crisis amid stubborn consumer inflation.
Soft wage growth data would improve progress in inflation returning towards 2% as lower earnings will eventually result in a decline in households’ spending power. Stubbornly higher wage growth has remained a major booster of sticky consumer price inflation and a decline in the same will provide more relief to BoE policymakers. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.273
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2745
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.271
|Daily SMA50
|1.2596
|Daily SMA100
|1.2451
|Daily SMA200
|1.2545
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2786
|Previous Daily Low
|1.272
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2786
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2674
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2828
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2745
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2761
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2714
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2648
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2781
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2816
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2847
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
