Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eyes on 21/50-day EMA during further recovery

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eyes on 21/50-day EMA during further recovery

GBP/USD remains mildly weak around 1.2960 during the Asian session on Wednesday. Even so, the pair holds onto recovery gains from Monday while heading towards the confluence of 21-day and 50-day EMAs.

In addition to 1.3010/15 resistance confluence, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November-December upside, at 1.3055, also acts as the key resistance. If at all the GBP/USD prices manage to cross 1.3055 on a daily closing basis, their run-up to January 31 top near 1.3210 can’t be ruled out.

GBP/USD: Attempts to reverse the current downtrend at 1.29520

The British Pound managed to bounce back at 1.28865 against the U.S. dollar in the 60 minutes chart from its recent pullback from 1.32000 and could reverse the current downtrend if it breaks and hold above 1.29520.

The pair had two failed attempts in the past and attempted to break the cycle from the time of writing.

We could be looking at a short term target at 1.30815 if it breaks the resistance level at 1.29520

