Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eyes fresh multi-year lows as dollar rally continues

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.1829.. Cable met renewed selling at 1.2216 last Mon, decline accelerated on broad-based selling in sterling as well as USD's rally n later hit a 1-month low of 1.1793 Fri on after U.K. consumer confidence hit record lows.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Read more ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Eyes fresh multi-year lows as dollar rally continues

After having lost nearly 300 pips last week, GBP/USD has failed to stage a rebound and touched its lowest level in five weeks at 1.1782 during the European trading hours on Monday. The near-term technical outlook points to oversold conditions but sellers could look to dominate the pair's action unless 1.1800 is confirmed as support.

The souring market mood at the beginning of the week provides a boost to the greenback. The US Dollar Index, which gained more than 2% last week, continues to stretch higher early Monday. Reflecting the risk-averse market environment, the UK's FTSE 100 Index is down 0.7% and US stock index futures are losing between 0.95% and 1.5%. Read more...

GBP/USD slides to over one-month low, below 1.1800 mark amid sustained USD buying

The GBP/USD pair turns lower for the fourth straight day on Monday and drops to over a one-month low during the early European session. The pair is currently trading just below the 1.1800 round-figure mark and seems vulnerable to prolonging its bearish trend witnessed over the past two weeks or so.

The US dollar buying remains unabated on the first day of a new week and turns out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. In fact, the USD Index climbs to its highest level since mid-July amid firming expectations that the US central bank will stick to its aggressive policy tightening path. The bets were reaffirmed by the recent hawkish comments by several Fed officials, which, along with a fresh bout of the global risk-aversion traders, continues to boost demand for the safe-haven greenback. Read more ...