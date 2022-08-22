Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eyes fresh multi-year lows as dollar rally continues

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.1829.. Cable met renewed selling at 1.2216 last Mon, decline accelerated on broad-based selling in sterling as well as USD's rally n later hit a 1-month low of 1.1793 Fri on after U.K. consumer confidence hit record lows.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in Feb suggests a major low is made. Read more ...
GBP/USD Forecast: Eyes fresh multi-year lows as dollar rally continues
After having lost nearly 300 pips last week, GBP/USD has failed to stage a rebound and touched its lowest level in five weeks at 1.1782 during the European trading hours on Monday. The near-term technical outlook points to oversold conditions but sellers could look to dominate the pair's action unless 1.1800 is confirmed as support.
The souring market mood at the beginning of the week provides a boost to the greenback. The US Dollar Index, which gained more than 2% last week, continues to stretch higher early Monday. Reflecting the risk-averse market environment, the UK's FTSE 100 Index is down 0.7% and US stock index futures are losing between 0.95% and 1.5%. Read more...
GBP/USD slides to over one-month low, below 1.1800 mark amid sustained USD buying
The GBP/USD pair turns lower for the fourth straight day on Monday and drops to over a one-month low during the early European session. The pair is currently trading just below the 1.1800 round-figure mark and seems vulnerable to prolonging its bearish trend witnessed over the past two weeks or so.
The US dollar buying remains unabated on the first day of a new week and turns out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. In fact, the USD Index climbs to its highest level since mid-July amid firming expectations that the US central bank will stick to its aggressive policy tightening path. The bets were reaffirmed by the recent hawkish comments by several Fed officials, which, along with a fresh bout of the global risk-aversion traders, continues to boost demand for the safe-haven greenback. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1805
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.1828
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2102
|Daily SMA50
|1.2088
|Daily SMA100
|1.2369
|Daily SMA200
|1.2876
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1937
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1792
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2148
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1792
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1847
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1882
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1768
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1708
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1623
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1913
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1998
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2058
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
