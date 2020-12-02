Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eyes bullish potential increased with Brexit-related headlines

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls struggle to keep gains above 1.3430

GBP/USD is trading largely unchanged on the day near 1.3413 at press time, having faced multiple rejections above 1.3430 in the past nine hours. The struggle to keep gains above 1.3430 has weakened the immediate bullish case put forward by the 4-hour chart sideways channel breakout confirmed on Tuesday.

As such, a re-test pf 1.3398 – the upper end of the sideways channel – could be in the offing. A bounce from that level would revive the case for a rally to 1.3483 (Sept. 1 high).

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit headlines boosted the pound

The GBP/USD pair hit 1.3442, its highest since early September after news indicating that trade talks between the UK and the EU may be at the final stages of a deal. According to the news, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has stopped internal debriefs to the wider EU after delivering the last one last Friday. An agreement could be announced by the end of the week. Sources from both UK and EU Brexit teams poured some cold water on the market’s enthusiasm, as one told a Sky reporter that "negotiations cannot become any more intense."

Read More ...