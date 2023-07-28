Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eyes additional losses as 1.2800 support fails

Pound Sterling rebounds as BoE looks set to tighten policy straight for 14th time
The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovers as negative market sentiment eases despite the United Kingdom losing resilience in an aggressively restrictive monetary policy environment. Earlier, the GBP/USD pair faced wrath as the UK authority shows concerns about deepening recession fears due to consistent interest rate hikes by the central bank.
Higher inflation and restrictive interest rate policy elevate the burden on United Kingdom households as their real income squeezes sharply. Britain’s housing sector, retailers, and factories are going through turbulent times due to rising borrowing costs and uncertain forward demand. Despite restrictive factors, the BoE is preparing to raise interest rates further to achieve price stability. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling eyes additional losses as 1.2800 support fails
GBP/USD suffered heavy losses and touched its lowest level in over two weeks below 1.2800 on Friday. The pair needs to rise above that level and start using it as support to discourage sellers. The broad-based US Dollar strength caused GBP/USD to fall sharply as investors reassessed the Federal Reserve's policy outlook following the robust macroeconomic data releases.
The Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the US expanded at an annual pace of 2.4% in the second quarter, much stronger than the market expectation of 1.8%. Additionally, weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 221,000 and Durable Goods Orders increased 4.7% on a monthly basis in June, surpassing analysts' estimate of 1% by a wide margin. Read more...
GBP/USD slides to nearly three-week low, eyes mid-1.2600s amid modest USD strength
The GBP/USD pair remains depressed for the second successive day on Friday and touches a nearly three-week low, around the 1.2765 region during the Asian session.
The US Dollar (USD) builds on the previous day's strong rally from a one-week low and climbs to its highest level since July 10, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting some pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Thursday's upbeat US macro data pointed to an extremely resilient US economy and increased the likelihood that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could further hike interest rates. The US Commerce Department reported that the world's largest economy expanded by 2.4% annualized pace during the April-June quarter, beating expectations. Adding to this, the Initial Jobless Claims unexpectedly fell to 221K in the week ended July 22. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2844
|Today Daily Change
|0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|1.2796
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2882
|Daily SMA50
|1.269
|Daily SMA100
|1.2546
|Daily SMA200
|1.2278
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2996
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2782
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3126
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2816
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2864
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2914
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.272
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2644
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2506
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2934
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3072
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3148
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
