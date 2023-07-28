Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eyes additional losses as 1.2800 support fails

Share:

Pound Sterling rebounds as BoE looks set to tighten policy straight for 14th time

The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovers as negative market sentiment eases despite the United Kingdom losing resilience in an aggressively restrictive monetary policy environment. Earlier, the GBP/USD pair faced wrath as the UK authority shows concerns about deepening recession fears due to consistent interest rate hikes by the central bank.

Higher inflation and restrictive interest rate policy elevate the burden on United Kingdom households as their real income squeezes sharply. Britain’s housing sector, retailers, and factories are going through turbulent times due to rising borrowing costs and uncertain forward demand. Despite restrictive factors, the BoE is preparing to raise interest rates further to achieve price stability. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling eyes additional losses as 1.2800 support fails

GBP/USD suffered heavy losses and touched its lowest level in over two weeks below 1.2800 on Friday. The pair needs to rise above that level and start using it as support to discourage sellers. The broad-based US Dollar strength caused GBP/USD to fall sharply as investors reassessed the Federal Reserve's policy outlook following the robust macroeconomic data releases.

The Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the US expanded at an annual pace of 2.4% in the second quarter, much stronger than the market expectation of 1.8%. Additionally, weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 221,000 and Durable Goods Orders increased 4.7% on a monthly basis in June, surpassing analysts' estimate of 1% by a wide margin. Read more...

GBP/USD slides to nearly three-week low, eyes mid-1.2600s amid modest USD strength

The GBP/USD pair remains depressed for the second successive day on Friday and touches a nearly three-week low, around the 1.2765 region during the Asian session.

The US Dollar (USD) builds on the previous day's strong rally from a one-week low and climbs to its highest level since July 10, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting some pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Thursday's upbeat US macro data pointed to an extremely resilient US economy and increased the likelihood that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could further hike interest rates. The US Commerce Department reported that the world's largest economy expanded by 2.4% annualized pace during the April-June quarter, beating expectations. Adding to this, the Initial Jobless Claims unexpectedly fell to 221K in the week ended July 22. Read more...