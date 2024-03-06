Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eyes 1.2800

GBP/USD eyes 1.2800 as UK’s budget and Powell’s comments lift the Pound

The GBP/USD climbed 0.31% during the North American session and traded at 1.2746 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.2690. UK’s spring budget announcement and US Federal Reserve’s Chair Jerome Powell's testimony sponsored a leg-up in the pair, which is set to test the 1.2800 mark. Read More...

Pound Sterling remains upbeat after Hunt's budget statement

The Pound Sterling (GBP) remains upbeat in Wednesday’s late European session amid the release of the United Kingdom’s 2024 budget statement. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said that the Office for Business Responsibality (OBR) has raised Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecasts for 2024. The UK's economys is expected to grow by 0.9% from 0.8% forecasted in November. The Convervative Party said it focuses on reducing budget deficit to 1.2% in 2028-29. Read More...

GBP/USD rises to near 1.2700 ahead of UK Budget Report

GBP/USD retraces daily losses and seems to continue its winning streak, hovering around 1.2700 during the Asian trading session before the UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Budget Report on Wednesday. Hunt is slated to unveil the government's fiscal agenda, outlining tax and spending plans ahead of the general election. Speculation suggests he may reduce national insurance contributions for employees, following a 2p reduction announced in the autumn statement. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.274
Today Daily Change 0.0035
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 1.2705
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2637
Daily SMA50 1.2674
Daily SMA100 1.2564
Daily SMA200 1.258
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2735
Previous Daily Low 1.2671
Previous Weekly High 1.27
Previous Weekly Low 1.26
Previous Monthly High 1.2773
Previous Monthly Low 1.2518
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2711
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2696
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2673
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.264
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2609
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2736
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2767
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.28

 

 

 
Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures