Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Eyes 1.2700 as Fed-BoE policy divergence sets to squeeze

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could struggle to extend uptrend

GBP/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.2650 early Thursday after having touched its highest level since April 2022 at 1.2700 on Wednesday. Although the technical outlook shows that the bullish bias stays unchanged, the pair might find it difficult to extend its uptrend in case market mood sours in the second half of the day.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) held the policy rate steady at 5-5.25% range following the June policy meeting, as expected. However, the revised Summary of Projections (SEP), the so-called dot plot, revealed that the majority of policymakers see the Fed hiking the policy rate twice more by 25 basis points (bps) this year. Read more ...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eyes 1.2700 as Fed-BoE policy divergence sets to squeeze

The GBP/USD pair has witnessed a halt after a recovery extension to near 1.2670 in the European session. The Cable is expected to resume its upside journey as the policy divergence between the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE) is set to squeeze.

Due to the significant softening of inflation, the United States managed to skip one more interest rate hike by the Fed. However, the BoE will continue hiking interest rates as inflation in the United Kingdom is significantly higher in comparison with other developed economies. Read more ...

GBP/USD remains depressed below mid-1.2600s on stronger USD, lacks follow-through

The GBP/USD pair comes under some selling pressure on Thursday and extends the previous day's modest pullback from the 1.2700 neighbourhood, or its highest level since April 2022. The pair maintains its offered tone through the early European session and currently trades around the 1.2640 area, just a few pips above the daily low.

The US Dollar (USD) makes a solid comeback and snaps a two-day losing streak to a one-month low touched on Wednesday, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. The initial market reaction to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision to pause its rate-hiking cycle turns out to be short-lived in the wake of a more hawkish outlook, signalling that borrowing costs may still need to rise by as much as 50 bps by the end of this year. Read more ...