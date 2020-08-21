Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eyeing 1.335/1.344 resistance

GBP/USD outlook: Cable rose after strong data by was deflated by fresh euro's weakness

Cable probed again through pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.3243 (61.8% of 1.4376/1.1409) and approached new 2020 high (1.3266), inflated by better than expected UK retail sales data, but failed to break higher. Upbeat UK PMI's should also contribute, but the action is weighed down Euro's attempts to correct deeper before resuming uptrend. Fading bullish momentum and south-heading RSI/stochastic add to negative signals, suggesting that sterling may ease further after triple rejection at key Fibo barrier, which could also create a bull-trap on weekly chart. Read More...

GBP/USD eyeing 1.335/1.344 resistance – Elliott wave analysis

GBPUSD can still be trading within a higher degree impulse, labelled as wave C, up from 1.248 level. We see latest sharp recovery from the 1.306 swing low as sub-wave 5 of C, which can target 1.335/1.344 possible resistance and reversal zone. Read More...

GBP/USD holds weaker below 1.3200 mark, Barnier's press conference awaited

A sudden pickup in the USD demand dragged the GBP/USD pair back below the 1.3200 round-figure mark during the early European session.

The pair once again struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to levels beyond mid-1.3200s and witnessed a modest intraday pullback from the vicinity of YTD tops. As investor looked past Friday's upbeat UK monthly Retail Sales figures, the emergence of some fresh buying around the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors that exerted some pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read More...

 

Overview
Today last price 1.3163
Today Daily Change -0.0051
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 1.3214
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.306
Daily SMA50 1.2742
Daily SMA100 1.2574
Daily SMA200 1.2721
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3224
Previous Daily Low 1.3065
Previous Weekly High 1.3143
Previous Weekly Low 1.3006
Previous Monthly High 1.317
Previous Monthly Low 1.236
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3163
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3126
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3111
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3008
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2951
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3271
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3328
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3431

 

 

 

 

EUR/USD pressures daily lows after upbeat US data

EUR/USD pressures daily lows after upbeat US data

US services output surged to 54.8 while the Manufacturing PMI improved to 53.6, according to Markit preliminary estimates. EUR/USD challenges daily lows in the 1.1760 price zone.

GBP/USD takes another dive and flirts with 1.3100

GBP/USD takes another dive and flirts with 1.3100

GBP/USD retreated from daily highs in the 1.3250 price zone amid renewed dollar’s demand, now down over 150 pips. Another failed round of Brexit talks exacerbates the decline.

XAU/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, still in the red below $1940 level

XAU/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, still in the red below $1940 level

Gold prices trimmed losses and rose back to the $1,940 neighbourhood during the American session. XAU/USD bottomed after the release of US economic data at $1,911/oz, the lowest level since August 12 and then rebounded to $1,945.

Crypto market: Main street's buying interest at twelve-month highs

Crypto market: Main street's buying interest at twelve-month highs

Newcomers' interest in buying Bitcoins reaches the highest level in a year, according to Google Trends. Market is rising today but maintains bearish structures in the short term. Altcoin segment rises sharply but leaves Ethereum out of the game.

WTI: Gains 0.50% to revisit $43.00 despite Thursday’s ‘hanging man’ candle

WTI: Gains 0.50% to revisit $43.00 despite Thursday’s ‘hanging man’ candle

WTI keeps recovery moves from $41.68 to seesaw around the intraday high of $43.00. The energy benchmark portrayed a bearish candlestick the previous day but buyers fail to relinquish the controls.

