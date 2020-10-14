Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends weakness on Wednesday [Video]

GBP/USD: Sellers expected amid USD strength [Video]

EU leaders are poised today to say that no breakthrough has been found in Brexit talks and are poised to vow to step up preparations for a no-deal Brexit according to a draft document. This announcement comes ahead of UK’s PM Johnson’s call with European Commission president von der Leyen and the council President Michel Barnier. With the USD showing some strength as the trade on a Biden, victory takes a breather expect GBPUSD sellers at market. Read More...

GBP/USD outlook: Pound extends weakness on Wednesday, weighed by Brexit talks and risk aversion

Cable fell to one-week low in early Wednesday in extension of Tuesday’s 1% drop (the biggest one-day fall since 10Sep).

Fresh risk aversion on pause of new Covid-19 vaccine trial and no signs of progress in talks about US stimulus deflated sterling, as the currency came under increased pressure after Irish minister said on Tuesday he doesn’t see any breakthrough in Brexit talks this week. Read More...

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit uncertainties likely to keep a lid on any meaningful upside

The GBP/USD pair added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained depressed through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. The British pound was weighed down by concerns about pressure on the economy from new coronavirus restrictions and the possibility that the Bank of England could introduce negative interest rates. The selling pressure surrounding the sterling picked up pace during the early European session in the wake of reports that European Union leaders – scheduled to meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss Brexit – will say that progress in talks with Britain is "still not sufficient" to seal a new trade deal.

The pair touched a one-week low level of 1.2862, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling, instead witnessed some aggressive short-covering move to the 1.2975-80 region. The strong intraday rally of over 110 pips could be attributed to some positive Brexit-related headlines, indicating that the UK will not walk away from Brexit talks immediately. According to reports, the UK will continue its efforts to reach an agreement with the European Union on their future relationship beyond Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s October 15 deadline. Read More...