Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends weakness on Wednesday [Video]

GBP/USD: Sellers expected amid USD strength [Video]
EU leaders are poised today to say that no breakthrough has been found in Brexit talks and are poised to vow to step up preparations for a no-deal Brexit according to a draft document. This announcement comes ahead of UK’s PM Johnson’s call with European Commission president von der Leyen and the council President Michel Barnier. With the USD showing some strength as the trade on a Biden, victory takes a breather expect GBPUSD sellers at market. Read More...
GBP/USD outlook: Pound extends weakness on Wednesday, weighed by Brexit talks and risk aversion
Cable fell to one-week low in early Wednesday in extension of Tuesday’s 1% drop (the biggest one-day fall since 10Sep).
Fresh risk aversion on pause of new Covid-19 vaccine trial and no signs of progress in talks about US stimulus deflated sterling, as the currency came under increased pressure after Irish minister said on Tuesday he doesn’t see any breakthrough in Brexit talks this week. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit uncertainties likely to keep a lid on any meaningful upside
The GBP/USD pair added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained depressed through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. The British pound was weighed down by concerns about pressure on the economy from new coronavirus restrictions and the possibility that the Bank of England could introduce negative interest rates. The selling pressure surrounding the sterling picked up pace during the early European session in the wake of reports that European Union leaders – scheduled to meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss Brexit – will say that progress in talks with Britain is "still not sufficient" to seal a new trade deal.
The pair touched a one-week low level of 1.2862, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling, instead witnessed some aggressive short-covering move to the 1.2975-80 region. The strong intraday rally of over 110 pips could be attributed to some positive Brexit-related headlines, indicating that the UK will not walk away from Brexit talks immediately. According to reports, the UK will continue its efforts to reach an agreement with the European Union on their future relationship beyond Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s October 15 deadline. Read More...
GBP/USD jumps back above 1.2900 on renewed Brexit optimism
GBP/USD jumps back above 1.2900 on reports that the UK will continue its efforts to reach a trade deal with the EU beyond the Oct. 15 deadline. All eyes on the Brexit meeting between UK PM Johnson the EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen.
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1700 ahead of ECB-speak
EUR/USD slips towards 1.1700 ahead of speeches by ECB policymakers. Weak inflation and coronavirus concerns undermine the common currency. Sustained risk-off boosts the dollar's demand and adds to the downside pressure.
Gold steadily climbs back closer to $1900 mark, fresh session tops
Gold recovered around $15 from intraday swing lows and refreshed daily tops during the early European session, with bulls now eyeing a move beyond the $1900 mark.
Crypto bull run seems imminent
The cryptocurrency market is mixed red and green but mainly characterized by minor price movements. The flagship cryptocurrency is lock-step trading at $11,400 after the recent rejection from $11,800.
WTI fails to keep bounce off 100-EMA, holds $40.00 amid bullish MACD
WTI prints mild losses after stepping back from $40.76 the previous day. 100-day EMA, bullish MACD challenge oil sellers ahead of the weekly low. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, a one-month-old horizontal line can question bulls.