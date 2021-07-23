Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends the pullback from weekly tops

GBP/USD Forecast: Cable torn between British optimism and safe-haven dollar demand, levels to watch

Exactly two years have passed since Boris Johnson won the Conservative Party leadership contest and took office as Prime Minister – and nobody back then would have thought that "pingdemic" would be the most used words now. Addressing this burning issue is supporting the pound.

The PM and his government have been easing self-isolation guidance as hundreds of thousands of Brits were called to quarantine after being exposed to people testing positive for COVID-19. Staff shortages in food supply chains have already had their effect on the population and threatened to derail the nascent reopening of the economy. That is not how Johnson imagined the week including "Freedom Day." Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Extends the pullback from weekly tops, further below mid-1.3700s

The GBP/USD pair extended its steady intraday descent through the first half of the European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 1.3725 region in the last hour.

Rising COVID-19 infections in the UK, along with the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit deal acted as a headwind for the British pound. The intraday selling picked up pace following the disappointing release of UK PMI prints for July and forced the GBP/USD pair to erode a part of the overnight gains to weekly tops. Read more...

GBP/USD flirts with session lows, around mid-1.3700s post-UK Retail Sales

The GBP/USD pair remained on the defensive following the release of mixed UK Retail Sales figures and was last seen hovering near daily lows, around mid-1.3700s.

The pair struggled to capitalize on this week's strong recovery move from sub-1.3600 levels, or the lowest level since early February and edged lower during the Asian session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair had a rather muted reaction to the UK macro data, which showed that headline Retail Sales grew 0.5% in June as compared to 0.4% expected and -1.3% previous. On an annualized basis, the UK retail sales rose by 9.7% in June versus 9.6% expected. Read more...