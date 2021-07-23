Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends the pullback from weekly tops

GBP/USD Forecast: Cable torn between British optimism and safe-haven dollar demand, levels to watch
Exactly two years have passed since Boris Johnson won the Conservative Party leadership contest and took office as Prime Minister – and nobody back then would have thought that "pingdemic" would be the most used words now. Addressing this burning issue is supporting the pound.
The PM and his government have been easing self-isolation guidance as hundreds of thousands of Brits were called to quarantine after being exposed to people testing positive for COVID-19. Staff shortages in food supply chains have already had their effect on the population and threatened to derail the nascent reopening of the economy. That is not how Johnson imagined the week including "Freedom Day." Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Extends the pullback from weekly tops, further below mid-1.3700s
The GBP/USD pair extended its steady intraday descent through the first half of the European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 1.3725 region in the last hour.
Rising COVID-19 infections in the UK, along with the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit deal acted as a headwind for the British pound. The intraday selling picked up pace following the disappointing release of UK PMI prints for July and forced the GBP/USD pair to erode a part of the overnight gains to weekly tops. Read more...
GBP/USD flirts with session lows, around mid-1.3700s post-UK Retail Sales
The GBP/USD pair remained on the defensive following the release of mixed UK Retail Sales figures and was last seen hovering near daily lows, around mid-1.3700s.
The pair struggled to capitalize on this week's strong recovery move from sub-1.3600 levels, or the lowest level since early February and edged lower during the Asian session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair had a rather muted reaction to the UK macro data, which showed that headline Retail Sales grew 0.5% in June as compared to 0.4% expected and -1.3% previous. On an annualized basis, the UK retail sales rose by 9.7% in June versus 9.6% expected. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3764
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3767
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3805
|Daily SMA50
|1.398
|Daily SMA100
|1.3926
|Daily SMA200
|1.371
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3787
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3691
|Previous Weekly High
|1.391
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3761
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3751
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3728
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.371
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3652
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3613
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3806
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3845
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3903
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up after upbeat German PMIs
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18, but off the lows after German PMIs beat estimates. Earlier, the euro suffered from the ECB's signaling that interest rates will stay lower for longer. Worries about covid provide some support to the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.3750 after upbeat UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is holding above 1.3750, clinging to its gains after UK Retail Sales beat estimates with 0.5% in June. Markit's forward-looking PMIs for July are awaited on both sides of the Atlantic.
XAU/USD eyes a sustained move below key $1799 support
Gold price is trading on the wrong footing this Friday, eyeing the first weekly loss in five weeks, as the US dollar remains at the highest levels in three months.
Cardano might pull back to $1.11 before heading higher
Cardano price pierced the July 18 swing high at $1.21, indicating a resurgence of buyers. Although ADA might try to slice through $1.25, a retracement will likely evolve before tagging $1.37.
US Markit PMIs Preview: Pre-weekend dollar boost? Downbeat figures could exacerbate risk-off mood
Two steps down, one step up – that has been the playbook for risk-averse markets. What happens when traders have little time to act ahead of the weekend and the last word belongs to a downbeat figure?