Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends the corrective slide from monthly high

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound needs to clear 1.2660 to remain bullish

GBP/USD has lost its traction during the Asian trading hours but managed to hold above the 1.2600 level. The pair needs to flip 1.2660 into support in order to attract buyers and extend its bullish rally.

With US bond markets returning to action following the three-day weekend, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield pushed higher earlier in the day, helping the dollar gather strength against its rivals. The US Dollar Index was last seen rising 0.3% on the day at 101.65. Read more...

GBP/USD extends the corrective slide from monthly high, weakens further below 1.2600 mark

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling on Tuesday and snapped a four-day winning streak amid resurgent US dollar demand. The intraday pullback from the vicinity of over a one-month high extended through the mid-European session and dragged spot prices to a fresh daily low, around the 1.2585 region. Read more...

GBP/USD needs to clear 1.2660 to extend its bullish rally

GBP/USD has lost its traction but managed to hold above the 1.26 level. The pair needs to clear 1.2660 to remain bullish, FXSTreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.

“The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for May and the Housing Price Index data for March will be featured in the US economic docket. In case investors are reminded of the negative impact of inflation on consumer confidence, Wall Street's main indexes could come under bearish pressure and make it difficult for GBP/USD to gather bullish momentum.” Read more...